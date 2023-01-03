Doja Cat Had to File a Police Report After Receiving Death Threats in an Online Chat Room

Grammy-winning rapper Doja Cat rocketed to success at the turn of the decade, earning her first No. 1 hit on the Billboard Hot 100 chart with “Say So” and straddling the line between rap and pop effortlessly. But fame doesn’t come without haters, including people wishing bodily harm upon celebrities like Doja Cat. A recent incident online led to the “Cyber Sex” rapper filing a police report out of fear for her safety.

Doja Cat was first discovered in online chat rooms in 2020

In 2020, as Doja Cat’s star continued to rise, she was discovered to have been in online Tinychat rooms where members spewed racist and bigoted vitriol as Doja sat watching. She was called out by fans and non-fans alike for seemingly condoning racist conversations.

Doja addressed the controversy in a since-deleted Instagram post, as reported by XXL. “I want to address what’s been happening on Twitter,” she wrote. “I’ve used public chat rooms to socialize since I was a child. I shouldn’t have been on some of those chat room sites, but I personally have never been involved in any racist conversations. I’m sorry to anyone I offended.”

“I’m a Black woman,” she concluded. “Half of my family is Black from South Africa and I’m very proud of where I come from.”

Doja Cat filed a police report after receiving death threats in a chat room

In December 2022, Doja’s involvement in private chat rooms led to her receiving a death threat from someone online. According to TMZ, Doja Cat was in a private chat with some fans when an anonymous man began acting strange, leading Doja to kick the person out of the chat. The person was upset that Doja booted them from the chat, so he returned to the room and allegedly threatened to kill the award-winning rapper, reportedly saying he would see Doja “soon” and end her life.

A rep for the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department confirmed to XXL that a police report was taken for criminal threats in late December 2022. The LACSD added that because it is an active investigation, it could not provide additional information on the matter.

Doja Cat is working on her next studio album

The threat against Doja Cat’s life comes in the midst of her preparing to release her fourth studio album. Her smash 2021 album Planet Her contained hit songs such as “Woman,” “Need to Know,” and her Grammy-winning collaboration with SZA, “Kiss Me More,” and she’s released an album nearly every year since her 2018 debut LP Amala.

Doja Cat hasn’t revealed much about her upcoming album, but she ruminated on the inspirations behind the LP in a September 2022 interview with CR Fashion Book. “We just have so many ideas and making those ideas consistent is the challenge right now,” she said of the project. “I can’t really tell much. I just know there’s a lot going on.”

“I’m very into this ’90s German rave kind of vibe right now and it’s really fun,” she added. “I know that’s kind of the trend at the moment but I loved that stuff as a kid and now that I can express it (obviously, I couldn’t buzz my head and wear a furry bra and have a belly button piercing back then), I’m sort of embracing that.”