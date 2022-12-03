Doja Cat Teases Plans for an Upcoming Album, ‘I Have a project That’s Going to be Quite Consistent’

Doja Cat has made herself a prominent figure in the rap and pop communities with her last two albums. Her skyrocketing music career is not slowing down anytime soon as Doja Cat has unveiled plans for her upcoming album, and the singer says it will be her most consistent yet.

Doja Cat is taking the music world and the internet by storm

Doja Cat | MARIA ALEJANDRA CARDONA/AFP via Getty Images

Doja Cat’s career has soared in recent years thanks to her catchy pop hits and viral internet escapades. Her 2018 debut album Amala failed to reach an audience, but her bizarre music video for “Mooo” went viral and gained her attention. Her second album, Hot Pink, was a breakthrough, reaching the top 10 of the U.S. Billboard 200. The single “Say So” reached No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 after receiving a remix with Nicki Minaj.

Her second album, Planet Her, capitalized on her rising stardom and peaked at No. 2 on the Billboard 200. The album featured three top 10 hits: “Need to Know,” “Kiss Me More,” and “Woman.” Additionally, the album had features from other top-charting artists, including The Weeknd, Ariana Grande, SZA, Young Thug, and Gunna.

Doja Cat teases a more ‘consistent’ album

Bald ambition ? When @DojaCat shaved her head this summer, wigs flew! For #TheBeautifulIssue of Winter 2022, Doja breaks down why her new do makes her feel ‘new, fresh and sexy’, her talent for chaos, and why her next era will be punk AF.



Read more: https://t.co/r6YnjkBbgB pic.twitter.com/g4bAHb2ayh — Dazed (@Dazed) November 28, 2022

In an interview with Dazed, Doja Cat, whose birth name is Amala Ratna Zandile Dlamini. discussed her many musical inspirations. Her inspirations come from various genres, including rock, metal, rap, and pop. The “Say So” singer often creates songs that belong to any genre. However, she believes her next project is going to be more consistent.

“I think what I’ve fallen into is controlled chaos,” Doja Cat said. “I’m crazy about putting different genres into the same album or even into the same song. There’s songs from a year and a half ago that I made and I’m like, ‘These need to come out.’ I have a project that’s going to be quite consistent, hopefully, which is coming up next and is the real album, the real project. But before that, I would like to put out some singles that don’t really connect to it in any way. They’re just fun things that I would like to put out.”

The ‘Kiss Me More’ singer lists the Beastie Boys as one of her inspirations

During her interview, Doja Cat shares some of her recent inspirations. Many of her influences, such as Death Grips, The Chemical Brothers, and Machine Girl, combine various genres to create their own unique style of music. Another artist on her list is Beastie Boys, who she is inspired by for their distinct blend of 90s punk and “loud and crazy rap.”

“And just to make it clear, Beastie Boys is a huge inspiration to me,” Doja Cat said. “Beastie Boys will hit you with hard, loud and crazy rap, but they’ll also hit you with real raw 90s punk, which I love, or smooth techno that feels sexy and sleek. And you’ll be like, ‘Where the fuck did this come from?’”

There is no current timetable for her next album but it would be interesting to see her interpretation of a rock-inspired album.

