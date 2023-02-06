Doja Cat Thought the Britney Spears Comparisons After She Shaved Her Head Were ‘Completely Disrespectful’ to Britney

Grammy-winning rapper Doja Cat changed her look in a big way in 2022, taking to Instagram Live to buzz her hair off. Since then, Doja has rocked her shaved head as well as switched it up with wigs. But when people compared her spontaneous shaving of her head to Britney Spears doing the same in 2007, she took offense on Spears’ behalf.

Doja Cat said it was ‘disrespectful’ to Britney Spears to make jokes about her shaving her head

Doja Cat shaved her head in August 2022, leaving many of her fans shocked and confused as to why she would cut off all her hair. While fans have since warmed up to the new look, some weren’t happy with her decision at the time — and some were even worried that she was in the midst of a mental breakdown, likening it to Britney Spears’ infamous shaving of her head in a California hair salon in 2007.

To Doja, these comparisons upset her not because her behavior was being categorized as erratic and was being compared to a low moment in Spears’ life, but because those comparisons made Spears’ vulnerable time the butt of the joke.

“It’s so incredibly disrespectful for people to be minimizing what Britney went through and make a joke out of something that was very serious and a big deal in her life,” she told Variety in January 2023. “Every time I see a comment like that, I can’t compute what’s happening, other than it’s just an awful thing.”

Doja Cat shaved her head because she wanted a change

Doja went on to explain what led her to taking clippers to her hair and her eyebrows last year.

“When I shaved my eyebrows off and I shaved my head, I remember thinking, ‘Get this s*** off of me,’ because I needed to change something,” she said. “I wasn’t working out and wasn’t really taking care of myself in the way that I wanted to. I was like, ‘I need to do something,’ so I just chopped it all off. And I could see the shape of my head. I could see my whole face. I can see my ears, now that I don’t have a wig that’s glued to my forehead.”

Doja Cat has continued to serve looks with a shaved head

Though Doja Cat has worn wigs for years in her life, she always had a hard time wearing them.

“I’ve been doing wigs for years, and I haven’t gotten used to it,” she told Variety. “You wake up in the morning and it’s in your mouth and in your eyes — it doesn’t feel good. It’s stressful if you want to work out, and then it slides off your head while you’re in a public gym. So now you have another responsibility other than taking care of your body. So, yeah, it’s the best choice I’ve ever made, and I’ve never felt more beautiful.”

“And you know what? I still wear wigs, and they look better now because I don’t have so much hair under them, braided with grease and glue buildup because I wouldn’t wash my hair for two or three weeks at a time,” she added. “Now I have a f***ing hair hat — a shake-and-go — and I just slap it on and it’s cute and I look like a little Pulp Fiction girl.”

With a shaved head, Doja has continued to show that she’s a fashion force to be reckoned with. In January 2023, she famously stunned the world with her jaw-dropping red Swarovski crystal look she wore to the Schiaparelli show at Paris Fashion Week.