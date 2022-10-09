Everyone loves Dolly Parton, from young children who benefit from her many programs and organizations to seniors who remember when she was just getting started as an entertainer. Parton has tackled a wide variety of business ventures over the years, from opening her theme park to releasing hit songs.

Dolly Parton | Nathan Congleton/NBC/Getty Images

While fans know that Parton has many talents, and everyone is well-aware of her outrageous sense of humor, few realize that the country music icon has actually been approached about releasing her very own comedy album.

Dolly Parton is well-known for her sense of humor

Even if Parton is a huge star, she’s down to earth and very self-deprecating with her humor. An early champion of the coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine, Parton shared a video in early 2021 that featured the star getting the coronavirus vaccine.

As reported by The Mix, Parton took the opportunity to crack a joke, singing a “vaccine” version of her classic song “Jolene”: “Vaccine, vaccine, vaccine, vaccine, I’m begging of you, please don’t hesitate. Vaccine, vaccine, vaccine, vaccine, ’cause once you’re dead, then that’s a bit too late.”

The magic is inside you. There ain't no crystal ball! ? pic.twitter.com/4iC1SVd7J7 — Dolly Parton (@DollyParton) September 19, 2022

She’s admitted that she loves nothing more than to laugh with her husband, Carl Dean. The two have been married since 1966, and as Parton revealed to Closer Weekly in 2019, they share something very important.

“We both have a warped sense of humor. It is one of the things that has kept us together all of this time,” Parton said. She also admitted that Dean “makes me laugh all the time.”

Dolly Parton has considered releasing a comedy album

I know I’m not dumb, and I also know I’m not blonde! pic.twitter.com/HigWxPYli4 — Dolly Parton (@DollyParton) August 28, 2022

In a 2017 interview with radio host Bobby Bones, Parton acknowledged that she has a wicked sense of humor – and even revealed that she’s considered releasing her own comedy album. “Why don’t you do a Netflix comedy special? You are so funny,” Bones said to Parton, which made the singer laugh. “Well, people have said that,” she admitted.

“But I have thought … I mean, I don’t know that I’m funny, but a good sense of humor comes from both sides of my family … I just think funny I guess … if it’s not a rhyme, it’s a joke to me.”

She even said that she writes jokes down as she thinks of them, admitting, “I have thought that I might do a comedy album someday. I’ve been approached with that a lot of times, so that might be something I might do.”

To date, Parton hasn’t yet released that comedy album – but clearly, it’s on the iconic artist’s radar.

What is Dolly Parton best known for?

You’ll never do a whole lot unless you’re brave enough to try. ✨ pic.twitter.com/ZcxaajhN6e — Dolly Parton (@DollyParton) September 25, 2022

Parton first started writing and recording songs in the late ’60s. Although she came from humble beginnings, Parton was a hard worker, and by the end of the decade, she was dominating the country charts.

By the ’70s, Parton was a worldwide superstar – known as much for her bold look as for her sweet singing voice. She started acting in addition to singing, and over the years, Parton has appeared in movies like 9 to 5, Steel Magnolias, and The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas. Although Parton is undoubtedly a country music icon, her popularity has transcended genres.

The superstar has her own theme park, a number of dinner theatre venues, and multiple business ventures, including a line of specialty fragrances. She’s also incredibly active with philanthropic work and donates a lot of money to charitable causes every year.

RELATED: Dolly Parton Confirms This 1 Rumor About Herself, Reveals Plans to Release Music Posthumously