Dolly Parton said one of her co-stars on a film was a particularly good kisser. She shared what she thought of this actor overall.

Dolly Parton doesn’t consider herself an actor, but she’s starred in a number of films. After her winning performance in 9 to 5, Parton acted in films throughout the 1980s and 1990s. Many of these movies placed Parton in a romance alongside another actor. She revealed the person who stood out to her as a good kisser.

Dolly Parton worked on the movie ‘Straight Talk’ with actor James Woods

In 1992, Parton starred in Straight Talk, a film about a radio show host in Chicago. She starred alongside James Woods, who played an investigative journalist looking into her show. Parton said people warned her about him, but she liked him, even though she never spent time with him off the set.

“I love James Woods. People had warned me that he could be difficult to work with, but to me he was a thrill to be around, although I never saw him off the set,” she wrote in her book Dolly: My Life and Other Unfinished Business. “He is very talented and intelligent, and I respect him for those things.”

James Woods and Dolly Parton | Buena Vista/Getty Images

Her biggest takeaway from her time with Woods was that he was a good kisser.

“What I remember him for is that he is a great kisser,” she wrote. “I don’t know what it is that makes one man able to kiss so much better than another. If I did, I would put that in a book that would sell a helluva lot better than this one. Whatever it is, James Woods has it in spades.”

She altered the script to fit her personality

Parton walked away from Straight Talk feeling good about the movie, which was not always the case with her projects. It helped that she liked her co-star but, more so, that she felt creatively involved with the script. She refused to do a musical, doubting that Woods could sing.

“I said, ‘No, I’ve already had two flop musicals (Rhinestone and The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas), and I’ve already been in two musicals where the men can’t sing, and I doubt that James Woods can sing,” she told The Chicago Tribune.

She also altered the script to better fit her personality.

“The character was one that was very close to me,” she wrote. “I was also able to inject a considerable amount of what might be called ‘homespun wit’ into the script. Someone would say, ‘if we could do so-and-so,’ to which I would say something like, ‘If a frog had wings, it wouldn’t bump its a** when it jumps.’ The rest of the cast and crew would break up in hysterics. The next thing I knew that line was being spoken by my character in the film.”

Dolly Parton said she always has a crush on the actors she works with

Parton spoke fondly of Woods just as she did with most of her male colleagues. She has said that she develops a crush on nearly every one of her co-stars.

“I don’t know that I’ve ever been starstruck,” she told InStyle. “I’ve had a lot of star crushes, usually with every male co-star I’ve ever had.”

This places actors like Burt Reynolds and Sylvester Stallone on her list of crushes.