Dolly Parton Sets a Great Example for How Companies Should Treat Employees

Dolly Parton is known far and wide not only as a pop culture icon but also as a paragon of kindness. From waiters in restaurants to fellow celebrities, Parton has earned a reputation for being pleasant to everyone she meets.

When it comes to her businesses, including her wildly successful theme park Dollywood, Parton practices what she preaches.

Dolly Parton’s theme park announced that it would pay for employees’ college tuition

For years, Dollywood has attracted fans of the country music superstar, with theme park rides, indulgent fair food, and an ebullient atmosphere. Parton is invested in making sure not only that the theme park is successful, but that her employees feel valued. In February 2022, Herschend Enterprises, the operating partner behind Parton’s Dollywood, announced that it would pay 100% of tuition, fees, and books for any Dollywood employee who wants to pursue a college education.

This perk is reportedly offered to any employee, regardless of whether they are seasonal, part-time, or full-time. Additionally, the company will also provide partial funding, up to $5,250/year, for 150 additional programs in fields like hospitality, engineering, human resources, and art design, as reported by Vanity Fair.

Dollywood is one of the best-reviewed theme parks in the world

Dollywood is one of the best-loved theme park destinations in the world. According to WSLS News, Dollywood was named the best theme park in the country during TripAdvisor’s 2022 Travelers’ Choice Best of the Best Awards. It was also ranked eighth in the world. Interestingly, Dollywood beat out several larger parks, including Disney’s Magic Kingdom Park and Universal Studios Florida.

The great way that Dollywood treats its employees may be part of the reason behind the high rankings. Skift reports that when hospitality workers feel valued and appreciated, that feeling is more likely to be passed on to guests, who feel more welcomed and more well taken care of.

Employee reviews for Dollywood note the theme park’s ‘supportive’ environment

Employee reviews of Dollywood are very positive. The review site Indeed, which highlights reviews from former and current Dollywood employees, highlights the park’s “supportive environment.” In addition, employees report that they have a strong “feeling of personal appreciation,” and “the benefits are amazing.” One review even goes as far as to say, “Dollywood was the best company I’ve ever worked for. It was the best job I’ve ever had. It really is like a big family.”

Not every review was positive. However, many of the negative reviews pointed to external factors, such as rude guests at the park and long hours.

It certainly seems as though Parton, and her management team at Dollywood, could teach other businesses some valuable lessons about the importance of employee appreciation and respect. For the queen of country music, her accolades at Dollywood are another major jewel in her crown.