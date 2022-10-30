Dolly Parton’s 2022 Christmas Movie, ‘Mountain Magic Christmas’: Premiere Date, Cast, and More

TL;DR:

Dolly Parton will star in a new Christmas movie for NBC this year.

Dolly Parton’s Mountain Magic Christmas airs Thursday, Dec. 1 at 8 p.m. ET.

The movie also features Jimmy Fallon, Willie Nelson, Billy Ray Cyrus, and Miley Cyrus.

Are you ready to have a Holly Dolly Christmas this year? A new Dolly Parton Christmas movie is coming to NBC in December 2022, and we have all the details you need to know about the magical holiday event.

‘Dolly Parton’s Mountain Magic Christmas’ premieres Dec. 1

Parton’s latest Christmas movie is a modern-day movie musical about the making of a network TV special. In addition to 2022 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee Parton, Dolly Parton’s Mountain Magic Christmas also features an all-star cast of musical guests, including Jimmy Fallon, Willie Nelson, Billy Ray Cyrus, Jimmie Allen, Zach Williams, and Miley Cyrus.

Other cast members include Tom Everett Scott, Angel Parker, and Ana Gasteyer, along with Mary Lane Haskell, Bryan Batt, Brendan Bradley, John Newberg, Rachel Parton George, Cassie Parton Griffith, Rhoda Griffis, Liam Rauhoff, and Steve Summers.

Dolly Parton’s Mountain Magic Christmas airs Thursday, Dec. 1 at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.

What is ‘Mountain Magic Christmas’ about?

In Dolly Parton’s Mountain Magic Christmas, the iconic country music superstar attempts to lift an exhausted world’s spirits by sharing the unique mountain magic of Dollywood at Christmastime.

The backstage story follows the production of Dolly’s holiday TV special. Amidst the production numbers and rehearsal chaos, Dolly finds herself taking a private journey into her past.

Dolly is “guided by the mysterious appearances of her personal Three Wise Mountain Men,” reads NBC’s description of the movie. “When it’s time for her big special to air, a renewed and inspired Dolly goes rogue and shows the world that the real magic of Christmas lies in the hearts of the children we all once were, the realization that Christmas is about the people we share it with, and how her faith remains the common thread between Christmases past, present, and future.”

The two-hour movie will feature two of Dolly’s best-known songs: “9 to 5” and “I Will Always Love You,” as well as a brand-new holiday melody.

Other Dolly Parton Christmas movies and where to stream them

Dolly Parton’s Mountain Magic Christmas is just the latest holiday movie from the Grammy-winning singer.

In 1986, Parton starred in the TV movie A Smoky Mountain Christmas. Ten years later, she played a would-be angel who must reunite an estranged family before Christmas in Unlikely Angel. That movie is streaming on Amazon’s Freevee and UP Faith & Family.

Dolly Parton’s Christmas of Many Colors: Circle of Love is a sequel to Dolly Parton’s Coat of Many Colors. Inspired by Parton’s childhood in rural Tennessee, it follows her family’s efforts to give their mother a very special Christmas gift. Parton has a cameo as the town prostitute. Both movies are streaming on Peacock.

Christmas at Dollywood is a 2019 Hallmark Channel movie about an event planner (Danica McKellar) who returns home to Tennessee to plan the annual Christmas celebration at Dollywood. Dolly plays herself in the movie, which is available to buy on Prime Video and iTunes.

Finally, there’s Dolly Parton’s Christmas on the Square. This holiday musical stars Christine Baranski as a real estate mogul who plans to turn a small town into a mall. Parton plays the angel who teaches Baranski’s character a lesson about community and Christmas. It’s streaming on Netflix.

