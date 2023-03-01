Don Diamont’s Son Is a Quarterback at a Prestigious Division 1 University and He Helps the Soap Star Stay Fit

Don Diamont is one of the most beloved actors in The Bold and the Beautiful. The handsome, fit veteran actor brings a natural charisma to his role as Bill Spencer Jr. But the father of seven — including his late sister’s son — doesn’t appear to be passing his skills as a daytime soap mainstay down to his children.

His kids instead have a strong affinity for sports — particularly football, with two of Diamont’s sons continuing their passion through college ball. And one of them is an exciting D1 football player with a bright future ahead of him.

Diamont’s soap opera bona fides aren’t really up for debate. According to IMDb, he has over 3,000 appearances under his belt. Long runs on The Young and the Restless and currently The Bold and the Beautiful have kept the 60-year-old actor more than busy enough.

That demanding schedule seems unbelievable, given his other passion in life: raising his seven children alongside his wife, fellow actor Cindy K. Ambuehl (who did 14 episodes of The Bold and the Beautiful herself).

And one of his sons, according to Go Duke, was a four-star high school prospect turned D1 wide receiver for Duke University. He switched to that position after playing most of high school as a quarterback.

Don Diamont practices with his sons to stay in shape

One of the benefits of having athletic kids is that it’s easy to find the motivation to keep in shape. The Diamont family has two other sons who play football. Don’s son Alexander was a quarterback for Indiana University, and has since become a real estate mogul. And another son, Anton, also plays football. And yet one more son so far, Davis, plays basketball for the University of Michigan.

With all those high-energy, driven, athletic kids around, Don isn’t short on options when he needs motivation to exercise. That is, when he can actually find anybody left in the house now that his children are mostly in their 20s.

The soap star made a point of practicing sports with his kids — in particular, football with Luca. That routine became crucial to his recurring exercise routine, until his boy’s wide receiver skills were required at Duke. Don even posted a sadly funny Instagram video showing him running to his son’s empty room looking to toss the ball around.

Diamont has a unique approach to staying fit

Don Diamont

Without his most sports-minded kids keeping him busy, Don Diamont has to find other ways to stay in soap opera shape while having fun. After all, for headlining daytime drama stars, looking fit is an essential part of day-to-day business. Actors enjoy the process of working hard and fast on set. But the toughest work often stems from trying to keep up with the polished looks soap viewers prefer.

TrendStreet reports that Diamont posts his workouts to social media on most Wednesdays. His go-to exercise? Not having one! The longtime soap star intentionally mixes up his exercises to keep things interesting, especially with his cardio routines.

He is regularly seen playing sports, doing completely different routines like jumping rope, or hitting a punching bag. And with so many of his kids off living their lives away from home, he relies on a different partner than he used to. His dog, Ezey, shows up in nearly every Wednesday workout video.