Don Felder Felt The Eagles’ ‘Hotel California’ Had 1 Flaw

Don Felder had one issue with The Eagles’ “Hotel California.”

He said Don Henley insisted the song had to be a single.

Felder changed his mind regarding “Hotel California” after it became a big hit.

One of the most famous classic rock songs of the 1970s is The Eagles’ “Hotel California.” Don Felder initially felt the song had a flaw. After Don Henley insisted the song should be a single, Felder felt he was proven wrong.

Don Felder thought The Eagles’ ‘Hotel California’ would not work with the radio formats of the 1970s

During a 2021 interview with Loudersound, Felder discussed his initial feelings about “Hotel California.” “To be honest, I thought the song was too long,” he said. “In the ’70s, AM radio wouldn’t play songs longer than 3 minutes and 30 seconds, but ‘Hotel California’ has one minute of music before Don [Henley] even starts singing, and a two minute guitar solo at the end.

“It was just the wrong format,” he added. “But Henley insisted the record company put it out as a single. And I’ve never been so delighted to have been proved so wrong.” Felder said the song has lyrics akin to a novel, calling them “fantastic.”

What The Eagles’ Don Felder thought when he performed the song at a show for the United Nations

Felder discussed his reaction to the track’s popularity. “It’s an honor and unexpected surprise to have been part of writing, producing and playing on a record that has had such global success,” he said. “About four or five years ago I played a show for the United Nations at the Waldorf Astoria hotel in New York, to an audience of about 500 people, including presidents and heads of state.

“I played ‘Hotel California’ and no matter what language people spoke, or what country they were from, everyone sang the entire song,” he continued. Felder said that moment showed him “Hotel California” had a “global impact.”

How ‘Hotel California’ and its parent album performed on the pop charts in the United States

“Hotel California” was a big hit. The track reached No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, staying on the chart for a total of 19 weeks. It spent more weeks on the chart than any of The Eagles’ other No. 1 singles. Subsequently, the track was covered by many artists, including The Killers, The Cat Empire, Nancy Sinatra, and Sam Hui.

The tune appeared on the album Hotel California. The album topped the Billboard 200 for eight weeks, remaining on the chart for 158 weeks altogether. It stayed on the Billboard 200 longer than any other studio album by The Eagles.

The success of “Hotel California” proved Felder wrong and he was glad.

