Donny Osmond’s Favorite Elvis Presley Song Is a ‘Little Hidden Gem’

Elvis Presley‘s songs had a huge impact on other artists. For example, Donny Osmond said one of the King of Rock ‘n’ Roll‘s songs inspired some of his live performances. Notably, the song in question was a cover of a hit by another artist.

Elvis Presley | Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

Donny Osmond said 1 of Elvis Presley’s songs influenced his looks

During a 2022 interview with Grammy.com, Osmond discussed his feelings about the King of Rock ‘n’ Roll. “I was only about 13 when I watched him sing my favorite Elvis song during one of his live performances in Las Vegas,” he said. “‘Polk Salad Annie’ is a little hidden gem of R&B and swamp rock that seems to be overlooked by most casual observers of his music. To this date, it influenced my own live performances.”

Osmond revealed his connection to the King of Rock ‘n’ Roll. “Elvis and I had the same costume designer back in the early ’70s. I always wore that iconic high-collar jumpsuit on stage, but I will admit that he was much sexier in his jumpsuit,” he opined.

Osmond said “Polk Salad Annie” exemplified Elvis’ artistry. “Thanks to a rare recording, we get an appreciation for the soul that he mastered,” Osmond said. “Listen to how he takes control of the band, particularly Ronnie Tutt on drums. This performance will convince you that he most definitely deserved the title of The King.” Osmond said the song was his favorite Elvis track.

RELATED: This Singer Said Elvis Presley Was a ‘Good Person’ Because of 1 Thing He Did When He Recorded Songs

The King of Rock ‘n’ Roll didn’t perform the original version of the song

Like many of Elvis’ songs, “Polk Salad Annie” was a cover. The original version of the track was by Tony Joe White. The song is about a woman who regularly eats polk salad — a dish associated with poverty.

Scott Goldman is the artistic director of the Grammy Museum. During a 2018 interview with the Los Angeles Times, he discussed White’s connection to polk salad. “The whole story about polk salad — this bitter root they would go gather and boil up — he only knew of that because he had experienced it,” Goldman revealed.

RELATED: A Song With ‘Offensive’ Lyrics Written for an Elvis Presley Movie Wasn’t Released for Over 35 Years

How Tony Joe White’s ‘Polk Salad Annie’ and Elvis Presley’s cover performed on the charts in the United States

According to the Los Angeles Times, White’s version of “Polk Salad Annie” was a hit. It reached No. 8 on the Billboard Hot 100. “Polk Salad Annie” remains White’s best-known recording.

On the other hand, Elvis’ version of “Polk Salad Annie” did not hit the Billboard Hot 100. The cover appeared on the album On Stage: February, 1970. On Stage: February, 1970 reached No. 13 on the Billboard 200. It stayed on the chart for 20 weeks.

“Polk Salad Annie” was not one of the King of Rock ‘n’ Roll’s hits; however, it had an impact on Osmond.

RELATED: Elvis Presley Made 1 of His Girlfriends Promise to Sing Rock Songs and Now She’s in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame