Timothée Chalamet likely won't appear alongside girlfriend Kylie Jenner in 'The Kardashians' Season 4, and the reason has to do with his reputation.

The Kardashians Season 4 is here, and fans are anxious to know more about Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner’s relationship. Nobody expected the actor and the celebrity to get together, especially considering Chalamet prefers to live outside the limelight. And that’s precisely why fans shouldn’t expect to see Chalamet starring in The Kardashians Season 4.

Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner are going strong with their relationship as The Kardashians Season 4 airs. Jenner split from her long-term on-and-off boyfriend, Travis Scott, in January 2023, and she reportedly met Chalamet the same month. Rumors of a potential relationship between the actor and celebrity started brewing in April 2023. Finally, by September 2023, everyone knew the two were falling in love. Chalamet and Jenner publicly made out at Beyoncé’s birthday concert.

Chalamet and Jenner are getting more comfortable with the idea of showing public affection. That said, it doesn’t look like Chalamet will make any appearances in The Kardashians Season 4. A source said that Chalamet remains careful in presenting himself to the public, as he knows “one dumb mistake” can ruin his career.

“Timothée is very careful with his personal conduct in relationships because one dumb mistake can send everything he’s built down the toilet,” the source, who’s allegedly worked closely with the actor, told The Sun. They also added that Chalamet “has a strong sense of boundaries and is obsessed with managing his reputation.”

“I don’t think he’s going to pop up on the reality show the way some of the other Kardashian suitors have, and I don’t think Kylie has any expectation that he would,” they continued. “It’s not how he rolls.”

‘The Kardashians’ Season 4 executive producer said Timothée Chalamet hasn’t shot any scenes

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet | Sarah Stier/Getty Images

The Kardashians Season 4 executive producer Ben Winston also verified that Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner won’t be the highlight of this season. Winston told Variety that the show didn’t film any scenes with Chalamet. When asked if he had any plans to include the actor, Winston said, “No comment.”

“Nothing I can say can bring me good things on that,” the executive producer added. “If I say I hope to, then suddenly that’s a headline, and suddenly I don’t get any access. I can’t win on that. So, I can just say that we haven’t filmed anything.”

The actor remains focused on his career

While fans (and many of us writers here at Showbiz Cheat Sheet) are excited to see where Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner’s romance goes, Chalamet remains focused on his career goals. The source who spoke to The Sun verified that Chalamet’s career remains his No. 1 priority despite his budding relationship.

”Timothée has spent the last five years giving everything he had to get on the Hollywood A-list, and now the focus is to do anything he has to stay on it,” the source added. “He’s trying to build a 40 or 50-year career, and the stakes couldn’t be higher for him personally. That’s the thing that he and Kylie have bonded over — these are two incredibly ambitious people who are finally taking some time for their personal lives.”

The Kardashians Season 4 streams new episodes on Thursdays on Hulu.

