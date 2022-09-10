‘Doubling Down With the Derricos’: GG Celebrates Her Birthday as Deon Derrico Says He Hopes Family Will Return to TLC ‘Soon’

GG of Doubling Down With the Derricos recently celebrated her birthday, her son Deon shared on Instagram.

The Derrico family matriarch was battling cancer in the last season of the family’s TLC show.

Deon says he hopes the family will be back on TV “very soon.”

The Derrico family is celebrating a major milestone for GG. The stars of the TLC reality series Doubling Down With the Derricos recently returned to dad Deon Derrico’s hometown of Detroit to celebrate his mom’s birthday. In a social media post documenting the occasion, he also answered a fan question about the future of the family’s show.

‘Doubling Down With the Derricos’ star GG celebrates her birthday

On August 29, both Deon (along with his wife Karen Derrico) took to Instagram to show off some photos and videos from GG’s birthday celebration. The posts showed the beloved grandma – who just turned 73 – celebrating with her loved ones in Detroit, where she and her son used to live.

GG – whose real name is Marian Derrico – seemed happy and was smiling in the posts. That was likely a relief for many fans. When they last saw GG on the family’s reality show, she was getting ready to begin chemotherapy for lung cancer. The recurrence of her cancer was frightening for GG, as well as Deon, Karen, and their 14 kids, none of whom could imagine life without her.

GG shared an update on her health in May

Fortunately, GG appeared to be responding well to her cancer treatment back in early May, when she shared an update on her health on Instagram.

“I am in therapy, I’m receiving immunotherapy,” she said in an Instagram Live with her son Deon. “Thanks be to God for his continuous grace and thanks be to God for your continuous prayers. I’m doing well. The therapy is working. We’re getting shrinkage.”

“I’m coming through. I’m going to pull through this,” she added.

In another Instagram update from early August, she assured her followers that she was doing well.

Deon Derrico confirms new season, says he hopes the family is back on TLC ‘very soon’

Of course, some of Deon’s followers want to know when he and his family would be back on TLC. While the network has not announced Doubling Down With the Derricos Season 4, back in July, Deon did tell a fan on Instagram that there would be a new season. New episodes of Doubling Down With the Derricos last aired in May 2022.

“When are y’all coming back to TLC?” one person asked on Deon’s Instagram post about GG’s birthday.

“Very soon we hope,” Deon replied.

In another Instagram comment, Deon thanked fans for their support of his family’s reality show.

“Because of people like yourself supporting and loving our family show/ we’ve been a huge success…. So thank you and we should be back on very soon,” he wrote.

Doubling Down With the Derricos Seasons 1-3 are streaming on discovery+.

