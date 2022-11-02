‘Doubling Down With the Derricos’ Season 4 Coming in Early 2023, Deon Derrico Says

Doubling Down With the Derricos Season 4 will air in early 2023, according to Deon Derrico.

The dad of 14 says the family is currently filming new episodes of their TLC reality series.

A specific premiere date has not been announced.

The Derrico family from TLC’s ‘Doubling Down With the Derricos’ | TLC

Get ready to see more of the Derrico family on TLC. Dad Deon Derrico confirmed that filming has begun on new episodes of Doubling Down With the Derricos, which should air sometime early in 2023.

‘Doubling Down With the Derricos’ Season 4 is currently filming

Doubling Down With the Derricos premiered in 2020. The show follows the life of Deon, his wife Karen, and their 14 children, who include multiple sets of multiples.

Season 3 premiered in February 2022 and wrapped up in early May. While TLC has not officially confirmed that season 4 is happening, Deon had previously indicated that the show was likely to return in the near future. Now, he’s sharing more details about upcoming episodes of his family’s reality show.

In an Oct. 30 Instagram post, Deon confirmed that filming had begun on new episodes. He shared a behind-the-scenes video of the family singing and dancing along with crew members.

“My office looks a mess because the production crew has just taken over,” he shared in the 6-minute video. “They have literally taken over my office.”

New episodes should air on TLC in early 2023

Naturally, fans were curious when exactly the new episode would air. While a premiere date for Doubling Down With the Derricos Season 4 hasn’t been announced, Deon did share that it wouldn’t be too long before he and his family were back on TV.

“Early next year,” he commented. “We don’t have a premiere date yet.”

Deon also took the time to thank the show’s fans for their support.

“Your words have made my year!! Honestly thank you for sending me this positive love today and May you be blessed this holiday season,” he wrote in response to one person who said that he had a “fantastic family.”

GG from ‘Doubling Down With the Derricos’ | TLC via YouTube

In another Instagram post, Deon shared a brief update on his mother GG’s health. GG was diagnosed with lung cancer at the end of last season. When the show ended, she was preparing to begin treatment. That treatment was apparently successful.

“My baby GG, is doing great,” he wrote in response to a fan who was curious about how the beloved grandmother was doing. He went on to confirm that her cancer was in remission.

Doubling Down With the Derricos Seasons 1-3 are currently streaming on discovery+.

