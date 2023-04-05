‘Dr. Pimple Popper’ Season 9: What Is Gardner Syndrome? Sandra Lee Encounters New Disease

TLC’s Dr. Pimple Popper Season 9 is here, and Dr. Sandra Lee is back to tackle more skin ailments. The premiere of the new season features a man with Gardner syndrome. The disease causes hundreds of tumors to grow on his skin. Here’s what to know about Gardner syndrome and whether it can be cured.

The ‘Dr. Pimple Popper’ Season 9 premiere features a man with Gardner syndrome

Dr. Sandra Lee from ‘Dr. Pimple Popper’ | Jim Spellman/Getty Images

Kenny visits Dr. Sandra Lee in Dr. Pimple Popper Season 9. In a clip posted to Instagram, he explains how he has over 400 tumors on his body in total.

“On my back, from the top of my neck down to my tailbone, I probably got over 200 tumors,” Kenny says. “On my chest, I probably have 40 to 50 tumors; on my head, I have two to three dozen. And in between my arms and legs, I probably have another couple dozen.” He then said the tumors have grown “massively” in the last few years.

It all started when Kenny was 8. He was diagnosed with Gardner syndrome, which also resulted in colon cancer. He had his large intestine, part of his small intestine, and colon removed at a young age. Kenny also started to notice his first tumor at age 8. “Gardner syndrome actually is what caused the tumors, and they still have no idea why they grow or what makes them grow.”

What is Gardner syndrome? Is it curable?

Who's ready for pops like you've never seen before?! ?‍♀️



The new season of #DrPimplePopper is almost here! Don't miss it on Wednesday, April 5 at 9/8c! pic.twitter.com/sEk2O71QLF — TLC Network (@TLC) April 1, 2023

So, what is Gardner syndrome? According to the MD Anderson Center, it’s a rare genetic condition that primarily causes growths in the large and small intestines. Typically, polyps have a low chance of becoming cancerous. But because those with Gardner syndrome have so many polyps, they are at a much higher risk, just as Kenny describes in the Dr. Pimple Popper Season 9 premiere.

While Gardner syndrome is typically associated with intestinal growths, other growths can occur. These other possibilities include outgrowths of bone, tumors in connective tissue, tumors in muscles, fatty tissue under the skin, various types of cysts on the skin, and tumors in the thyroid glands.

Most of the time, the growths associated with the disease aren’t harmful to the person’s health. But some types of tumors, such as those growing inside the abdomen, can be life-threatening.

There’s presently no cure for Gardner syndrome, but preventative surgeries and screenings can help keep the condition from causing cancer.

Dr. Sandra Lee encounters several other medical mysteries in ‘Dr. Pimple Popper’ Season 9

This patient has a bump on her lip that looks like a nipple ? #DrPimplePopper comes to the rescue in the season premiere tonight at 9/8c! pic.twitter.com/o6VcIB0Kbh — TLC Network (@TLC) April 5, 2023

It’s not just Kenny with Gardner syndrome who presents a new condition to Dr. Sandra Lee. The Dr. Pimple Popper Season 9 teaser trailer shows many others who are seeking help.

The beginning of the trailer shows one man who hasn’t left his room for a month due to an itchy skin condition that’s affecting his entire body. Another woman presents swollen, crusty legs and feet with a foul odor. “It smells like my bowels are coming out,” she says.

“You’re either gonna die or they’re going to have to cut your legs off,” a man close to the woman tells her.

Later in the trailer, Lee offers to do house calls with the woman to check on her.

Another man shows Dr. Sandra Lee his cracked and swollen hands. “I’ve been thinking of having them cut off,” he tells her.

“I want to see you getting better and staying that way,” she tells him.

Fans can look forward to seeing more in the new season.

Dr. Pimple Popper airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET on TLC.

