‘Drag Race France’: Nicky Doll’s Looks Are Designed By Another ‘Drag Race’ Queen

RuPaul’s Drag Race has expanded far beyond the shores of the United States in the past few years. In France, former Drag Race alum Nicky Doll is the host of Drag Race France, the search for France’s Next Drag Superstar. And when she walks down the runway every week just as RuPaul does, she’s wearing clothes designed by another Drag Race queen.

Nicky Doll is the host of ‘Drag Race France’

Nicky Doll made herstory on Season 12 of RuPaul’s Drag Race as the first French queen to compete on the show. She ultimately placed 10th, but she left her mark on the competition — so much so that she got the gig to host France’s own version of Drag Race.

On Drag Race France, Nicky is the show’s host and lead judge, putting her in a more powerful position than the likes of Canada’s Drag Race host and judge Brooke Lynn Hytes and Drag Race España host Supremme De Luxe.

“If you would have told me a few years ago that I would not only be able to take part of Drag Race US, but then bring back that light to my country and to be able to give the same opportunity to drag queens that don’t have a green card, that live in France, I would have never believed you,” she said of the experience in a 2022 interview. “It’s just very humbling, and I had such a great time doing it.”

She admitted that she did feel imposter syndrome having to live up to RuPaul’s job.

‘Drag Race Italia’ finalist Farida Kant designs Nicky Doll’s looks for ‘Drag Race France’

Many drag queens — especially in the world of Drag Race — hire designers to create their looks for the runway. On Drag Race France, Nicky Doll has the help of a fellow European drag queen.

All of Nicky’s looks on the runway have been created by Italian designer Rochart. The person behind Rochart is none other than Farida Kant, a fan-favorite queen and one of the finalists on Season 1 of Drag Race Italia.

During her run on Drag Race Italia, Farida Kant was praised for her fashion sense and her design abilities. She ultimately ended the season with the most challenge wins.

Other ‘Drag Race’ alumni to host their own series

Nicky Doll is hardly the first Drag Race alum to host their own version of Drag Race.

The first person to cross over from the main stage to behind the judges’ table was Season 11 runner-up Brooke Lynn Hytes, who now is a co-host and judge on Canada’s Drag Race.

In 2022, beloved queen Jiggly Caliente helped launch Drag Race Philippines in her home country, and sits as a judge on the panel.

Canada’s Drag Race runner-up Rita Baga was selected in 2022 as the host of Drag Race Belgique. Though she’s French-Canadian, she lived and studied in the European country for years.

And in 2022, Drag Race Thailand co-host Pangina Heals made Drag Race herstory by becoming the first host or judge of a Drag Race franchise to enter the competition herself.

