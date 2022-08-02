Drake Is ‘Devastated’ to Postpone Young Money Reunion Show Amid Covid Diagnosis

Drake is one member of the “Young Money Crew,” almost reuniting with Nicki Minaj and Lil Wayne in August 2022. After testing positive for coronavirus (COVID-19,) the rapper took to Instagram, telling fans that he was “devastated” to postpone the performance.

Drake announced the ‘Road to Ovo Fest Tour’ featuring the ‘Young Money Crew’ as headlining artists for ‘October World Weekend’

Recording artists Lil Wayne, Nicki Minaj, and Drake attend the 2017 Billboard Music Awards | Kevin Mazur/BBMA2017/Getty Images for dcp

Drake announced the October World Weekend in July, sharing that he would unite with the Young Money Crew for a special performance on Aug. 1. These were the artists behind “Seeing Green” and “No Frauds.” Although they haven’t performed together in years, they would reunite as headlining artists.

“I am currently working on bringing OVO FEST around the world in 2023 for the 10th Anniversary,” Drake wrote on an Instagram post, “but of course, we wanted to turn the city up for the summer!

The “Road to OVO Fest Tour” kicked off on Thursday with an “All Canadian North Stars” event at Drake’s History nightclub, complete with appearances from Choclair, Keshia Chanté, Jully Black, and special guest Nelly Furtado.

That Friday included a double-headlining show featuring Chris Brown and Lil Baby. Although the festival was scheduled to conclude with “the Big Three” — Drake, Lil Wayne, and Nicki Minaj — Drake tested positive for COVID.

Drake tests positive for COVID-19, cancels his appearance at ‘October World Weekend’

It may be a while before the Young Money crew reunion. There’s no word regarding when or if Drake, Lil Wayne, and Nicki Minaj will appear together in concert after Drake dropped out. The rapper updated fans on his positive COVID diagnosis, sharing that he was “truly devastated” to break the news.

“I am truly devastated to say that I tested positive for COVID, and the Young Money Reunion show scheduled for tonight is being rescheduled to the SOONEST date possible,” the Canadian MC wrote on his Instagram Stories.

“I will keep the city posted and share the new date whenever we have it locked. Until then, I hope everyone stays safe and healthy, and I love you all. I am so sorry for letting you down on our weekend together, and the moment I test negative, I will give you everything I got on stage (except the COVID),” he added.

Drake recently released the album ‘Honestly, Nevermind’

Aside from creating the Young Money reunion, Drake debuted his album Honestly, Nevermind in 2022. Hot off the heels of 2021’s Certified Lover Boy, this collection highlighted 14 new songs and a feature from 21 Savage.

“Falling Back” earned over 40 million Spotify plays, while “Sticky” has over 55 million plays on the music streaming platform. More information regarding tour dates from Drake will, presumably, be announced in the coming weeks. In the meantime, fans can catch up with Drake on his social media platforms.

