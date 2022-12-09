Drake Fans React to His ‘Razzle Dazzle’ Bedtime Accessory

It’s headline-making season for Drake once again. The rapper and singer is hot on the heels of releasing yet another hit album, which dominated Billboard charts and spurred several odes to the artists’ talent.

It also churned up a bit of controversy — not a bad thing if you’re hoping to remind fans to stream your music non-stop.

Amid the talk about Drake’s artistry was also a bit of hubbub about his choice in nightwear, which he revealed during a photo dump celebrating the release of Her Loss. Fans quickly noted his bedtime accessory, saying it made the “God’s Plan” artist all too relatable.

Drake at a Toronto Raptors game | Cole Burston/Getty Images

Drake and 21 Savage released ‘Her Loss’ on November 4

Rapper Drake and 21 Savage have collaborated for much of 2022, first releasing the single “Jimmy Cooks” in July as part of Drake’s LP Honestly, Nevermind. The song debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 and 200 simultaneously, making Drake the first solo male artist to achieve that twice, according to Billboard.

The single was a precursor to the later work from the pair, who used the single’s success and video to announce a joint album together titled Her Loss. The album was released on November 4, with 15 of the 16 tracks crediting Drake.

All the songs hit on the Hot 100, with an impressive eight landing in the top 10. As of the November 19 listing from Billboard, Drake’s latest album release secured him the title of having the most simultaneous Top 20 Hot 100 hits, dominating 15 slots.

Drake posted a photo dump following the album release that included him in a satin bonnet

Despite the unquestioned success of his latest album, Drake let fans know he won’t stop creating just because he’d topped the charts again. Less than two weeks after the album dropped, he posted a photo dump on Instagram captioned, “i was up plotting on the next one the night the last one dropped / you cant fckn make this sh*t up.”

Several fans praised Drake for his work ethic and the Her Loss success, but several followers also took note of the fourth picture in the roundup: a shot of Drake appearing to be in bed, tucked in up to his chin, complete with a satin baby blue bonnet featuring gold trim. It was an instant hit among fans.

“Just a blue & gold bonnet for a little razzle dazzle,” one fan commented. “4 has me weak asf it’s the bonnet for me,” another wrote with a laughing emoji. “INNA BONNET SIR,” another fan posted, followed by four fire emojis.

Other fans noted they either had the same head covering, or that it set apart the photo dump. “Bonnet pic is elite,” one said, while another summarized with, “​​If 4 ain’t me on a daily basis,” complete with a laughing emoji.

Drake stirred up a fair amount of controversy with his latest album drop

Drake’s fans might be thrilled with his latest album and the artist’s promotions, but not everyone has been pleased with his methods. Some of them have stirred up a fair amount of controversy. In mid-November, when Her Loss was dominating the Billboard charts, Drake appeared in the No. 2 through 10 spots on the Top 10 list.

Taylor Swift, who dropped her album Midnights in October, still topped the Hot 100 with her hit single “Anti-Hero.” In a screenshot Drake shared on social media, he blocked out Swift’s No. 1 credit with emojis. This upset many of Swift’s fans and music lovers, who thought Drake should have let Swift have her turn in the spotlight, particularly since the two have been friends for years.

Another controversy has the potential to be much more financially costly. When the album dropped, Drake and 21 Savage drafted fake Vogue covers of themselves to promote their work. Drake went so far as to share the counterfeit cover on social media, tagging Vogue and thanking Anna Wintour for her support.

The only issue? The famed magazine editor hadn’t been involved whatsoever. The magazine’s owner, Condé Nast, sued Drake and 21 Savage for $4 million, or triple the rappers’ profits from their album, whichever amount ends up being higher.

RELATED: Drake Says Sleeping on His $400,000 Mattress Made of Stingray Skin Is Like ‘Floating’