Drake Got a Diamond Chain Commemorating His 42 Failed Marriage Proposals

Drake has been rapping about women and relationships since he first debuted. Over the years, Drizzy has been involved with many different women, and has considered popping the question to propose many times — 42, to be exact. To honor each of these failures to launch, Drake got a flashy new piece of diamond jewelry.

Drake | Melissa Renwick/Toronto Star/Getty Images

Drake has considered proposing to girls 42 times

Drake has been in relationships with all kinds of women since he first had his mainstream music breakout over a decade ago. He’s been romantically involved with the likes of Canadian singer and TV host Keshia Chanté (the famous “Kiki” he would immortalize in his 2018 single “In My Feelings” and model Catya Washington. In December 2022, Saturday Night Live poked fun at Drake in a skit joking about his “525,600” exes.

Drake has reportedly considered asking many of his exes for their hand in marriage, but Drake has never been publicly engaged himself. To commemorate all the times he didn’t have the courage to ask the big question, he got a new piece of jewelry complete with a big diamond for every time he didn’t go through with it.

He got a diamond chain to commemorate his proposals

Drake enlisted New York City jeweler Alex Moss to bring the idea to life. Moss has created jewelry pieces for Champagne Papi in the past, and the new bling, titled “Previous Engagements,” is not to be scoffed at.

“New piece titled ‘Previous Engagements’ for all the times he thought about it but never did it,” Moss captioned a video of the chain on Instagram. “42 engagement rings, 351.38 carats in diamonds. By Alex Moss New York & Drake.”

Neither Drake nor Moss have disclosed how much the piece costs. According to Esquire, if the chain has 42 stones totaling 351+ carats, it would put each diamond at around 8 carats, totaling around $160,000 each; multiplied by 42 puts the total at $6.7 million, and white gold and custom fees likely puts it above $7 million.

His other jewelry

Drake has acquired many other pieces of jewelry over the years, including others by Alex Moss. Drake is a frequent customer of Moss’ and has gotten a few other pieces made just this year: he got a custom ring in August 2022 that was fitted with diamonds, as well as a custom-made owl ring back in February as an homage to the owl in Drake’s OVO (October’s Very Own) record label logo.

Moss has shared photos on Instagram of the two together, and it appears that their partnership in coming up with and creating custom chain ideas and other jewelry pieces isn’t going to be over any time soon.

After Drake’s proposal diamond chain went viral on social media, Moss acknowledged that he was the hands behind the shining piece of jewelry. “I made the most viral chain of all time,” he tweeted.