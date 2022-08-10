Drake Isn’t Impressed With His Dad’s Tattoo of His Face

Grammy-winning rapper Drake has plenty of tattoos on his body. His father, Dennis Graham, also sports some ink, including a depiction of his once-estranged son. But the “God’s Plan” rapper is less-than-impressed with how his likeness turned out on his dad’s skin.

Drake’s dad got a tattoo of him

Drake has rapped about his relationship with his father, Dennis Graham, in his music in the past on tracks like “From Time” from his 2013 album Nothing Was the Same. The following year, Drake got a tattoo of his father’s mugshot on his arm.

Graham, in turn, got a tattoo of his son (whose real name is Aubrey Drake Graham) from tattoo artist Money Mike in 2017. He got the artwork on his right shoulder.

Drake made fun of the tattoo

Drake shared a photo of his dad’s ink in August 2022 on his Instagram. “I was just sitting here thinking why you do me like this,” he said, adding, “We family” with three laughing emojis.

Drake and his father have had a notoriously fraught relationship over the years, with some of their personal drama playing out in the public eye.

Drake and his dad have a long and complicated relationship

Dennis Graham stopped by Nick Cannon‘s radio show on Power 106 in 2019 and spoke about his relationship with Drake. He claimed that the “Worst Behavior” rapper fabricated parts of their relationship to sell records.

When Drake got wind of what he said, he took to social media to share his disappointment. “Woke up today so hurt man. My father will say anything to anyone that’s willing to listen to him,” Drake said. “It’s sad when family gets like this but what can we really do that’s the people we are stuck with.”

“Every bar I ever spit was the truth and the truth is hard for some people to accept,” he added with a shrug emoji.

“I have always been with Drake,” Dennis said. “I said, ‘Drake why are you saying all of this different stuff about me man? This is not cool.’ And he goes, ‘Dad, it sells records.” He went on to explain that he was present at different points throughout Drake’s life, and wasn’t as absent as the rapper claimed. “I exposed him to every aspect of life. I never hid anything from him. I showed him this side of life. I showed him that side of life.”

Drake is a father himself

Drake, meanwhile, is co-parenting his four-year-old son with French artist Sophie Brussaux. He spoke about what it’s like raising a baby back in 2018 on HBO’s The Shop.

“I am a single father learning to communicate with a woman who, y’know, we’ve had our, we’ve had moments, right?” he said. “I mean, I do want to be able to explain to my son what happened. But I don’t have any desire for him to, like, not love his mother. . . . Like, we have found ourselves in a situation and we are both equally responsible and now, like, I’m just really excited to be a great father. I have a son, he’s a beautiful boy.”

