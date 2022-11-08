Drake Rescheduled His Apollo Theater Show and Added a Second Date to ‘Pay Respect’ to Deceased Migos Rapper Takeoff

Grammy-winning rapper Drake is set to take the stage at the famed Apollo Theater in New York City for a special show. But after the death of Migos rapper Takeoff, Drake opted to reschedule the show — as well as add a second date for more fans to get to see him.

Drake | Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Drake originally was set to perform at the Apollo Theater on November 11th

In October 2022, Drake announced on Instagram that he would be performing a special one-night-only concert at the Apollo Theater in New York City on Friday, November 11th. Unlike traditional concerts, however, fans couldn’t just buy tickets to the show. Instead, if you wanted to attend the show, you had to listen to Sound 42 (founded by Drake and his OVO co-founder Oliver El-Khatib) on the SiriusXM to enter for a chance to win tickets.

Since opening in 1914, the Apollo Theater has hosted some of the biggest names in entertainment as they perform for captive audiences in Harlem. This has included the likes of Michael Jackson, Jimi Hendrix, Little Richard, Aretha Franklin, and Ella Fitzgerald.

Drake at the Apollo will now be December 6-7 ?️ pic.twitter.com/3jJEP4mrnp — Complex Music (@ComplexMusic) November 7, 2022

Drake rescheduled the Apollo show and added another date to not coincide with Takeoff’s funeral

On November 1, Migos rapper Takeoff died as the result of a fatal shooting at a Houston bowling alley. The music industry was shocked by the sudden loss of the rapper, including Drake. The former Degrassi: The Next Generation star shared his heartfelt thoughts about Takeoff’s death in an Instagram post. “I got the best memories of all of us seeing the world together and bringing light to every city we touch,” he said. “That’s what I’ll focus on for now.”

A week later, Takeoff’s funeral was announced to be taking place on Friday, November 11, the same day Drake was scheduled to perform at the Apollo Theater. Drake, not one to miss his friend’s funeral, opted to reschedule the show — and add a second date for fans to have double the chance to see him.

“The Apollo show has been moved to allow us to pay respect to our dear friend this weekend,” Drake wrote on his Instagram Stories with an updated flyer. “We have added a second date for the fans.” The postponed shows will now take place on Tuesday, December 6 and Wednesday, December 7, 2022.

Takeoff’s funeral will be a big event

Takeoff was regarded by many as the glue that kept the Migos together, bringing together his relatives Quavo and Offset’s styles. Because of his beloved place in hip-hop, his homegoing is set to be larger than life to honor the slain rapper.

The funeral will take place at Atlanta’s State Farm Arena, home of the NBA’s Atlanta Hawks. The venue holds more than 20,000 people, and it’s likely that thousands will attend to pay their respects.

The services will be officiated by Rev. Jesse Curney III of New Mercies Christian Church, and will kick off at 1:00 PM, according to Atlanta radio station V-103.

“I was really sad to hear the news,” Rev. Curney said in a statement, as reported by TMZ. “[Takeoff] has been a faithful member since he was ten years old. He and his family were active and avid supporters of the church and the community as a whole.”

