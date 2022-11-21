Drake Revealed His 2 Favorite Songs From His Discography, and They’re Both From the Same Album

Drake has been a hit-making rapper for years, and throughout that time, the former Degrassi actor has released many songs that fans continue to listen to to this day. When Drake himself looks back at his own discography, one album in particular stands out, as it contains two of his favorite songs he’s ever released.

Drake has been releasing music for nearly 2 decades

Drake was first introduced into households in the early 2000s as Jimmy Brooks on the popular teen drama Degrassi: The Next Generation. While still working on the show, Drake was busy preparing to launch his rap career.

Drake released his debut mixtape Room For Improvement in 2006, which was followed up by the mixtape Comeback Season the following year. His 2009 mixtape So Far Gone became his breakout, signing a deal with Young Money Entertainment shortly thereafter.

In the decade-plus since his mainstream breakout, Drake has soundtracked many a summer thanks to his hit songs. In total, he’s notched eleven No. 1 hit songs on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

Drake’s 2 favorite songs are on his album ‘Views’

One of Drake’s biggest albums was 2016’s Views, which contained smash hits like “One Dance,” “Hotline Bling,” “Controlla,” and “Too Good.” In November 2022, Drake gave a surprise lecture at Florida International University where he reflected on some of his biggest hits.

When looking back on Views, Drake admitted that his song “Feel No Ways” from the album sticks out to him years later. “I love that song because it always makes me feel the excitement from when I made it,” he said, according to Page Six. “I feel always as good as when I made it, which is tough because sometimes songs get played out.”

“I think that ‘Feel No Ways’ and ‘Fire & Desire’ [are two] of my favorite songs, too,” he added. Both “Feel No Ways” and “Fire & Desire” appeared on Views.

Drake has released 2 albums in 2022

Drake’s success has continued into the 2020s. His 2021 album Certified Lover Boy, like all of his previous releases, hit No. 1 on the Billboard 200 albums chart upon its release.

His streak has continued in 2022. In June, he released his seventh solo studio album Honestly, Nevermind, which marked a new sonic direction for the rapper as he dabbled in house and electronic music. “Jimmy Cooks,” his collaboration with 21 Savage on the album, debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. In the “Jimmy Cooks” music video released in October, the two rappers teased the release of the collaborative album Her Loss.

Her Loss arrived in November 2022 and became Drake’s 14th consecutive album to top Billboard’s Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart; it also hit No. 1 on the Billboard 200 albums chart, becoming his 12th album to do so.

The album didn’t arrive without controversy. On the song “Circo Loco,” Drake seemingly called out Megan Thee Stallion for lying about her claim that Tory Lanez shot her back in July 2020. Meanwhile, on “Middle of the Ocean,” Drake set his sights on tech founder Alexis Ohanian, husband of tennis superstar Serena Williams, for being a “groupie.”

