‘Dream Home Makeover’: Everything You Need to Know About Shea and Syd McGee

Dream Home Makeover Season 4 just dropped on Netflix, putting Shea and Syd McGee back in the spotlight as they design their clients’ dream houses. The couple behind Studio McGee has spent multiple seasons showcasing their unique interiors, and it’s given viewers insight into their personal and professional lives. As the two are together, those things tend to overlap. Here’s everything you need to know about Shea and Syd McGee as Dream Home Makeover‘s newest outing debuts.

‘Dream Home Makeover’ Season 4: Are Shea and Syd McGee still married?

Shea and Syd McGee spend every outing of Dream Home Makeover together, but are they still married as season 4 premieres? The answer is yes; the couple remains married as of this writing. In fact, according to Studio McGee’s website, they celebrated 14 years of marriage in 2022.

Shea and Syd launched Studio McGee well into their union, forming the company in 2014. Per an interview on Studio McGee, working so closely with one another comes with pros and cons.

“The hardest part of launching a company with your spouse is that running a business can be all-encompassing and it’s easy to slip into the habit of letting it take priority,” Shea explained. “We’ve had to work hard on making time for date nights and trips together. The easiest part is that we’re in it together. I never feel alone with Syd by my side, and I love that we have full trust in each other.”

Their relationship isn’t the only thing they need to juggle with their business, either. Shea and Syd also have children to tend to. How many kids do Shea and Syd McGee have in 2022?

How many kids do ‘Dream Home Makeover’ hosts Shea and Syd McGee have?

The McGee family | Netflix

According to People, Dream Home Makeover Season 4 hosts Shea and Syd McGee have three daughters: Wren, Ivy, and Margot. The couple gave birth to the youngest, Margot, as they were filming Dream Home Makeover Season 3. Working on a TV series while caring for a newborn sounds like quite an undertaking. However, as Shea told People, it wasn’t their “first rodeo.”

The couple noted that they’ve learned how to balance their family and business, especially after having multiple kids. For Syd, it gets easier as they get older. On the topic of having Margot and doing Dream Home Makeover Season 3, he told People, “It definitely felt like we could do it after she stopped waking up like three or four times a night.”

Sleep definitely helps, as does prior experience putting on such a balancing act. And fans get to see some of the McGees’ behind-the-scenes family life during Dream Home Makeover. That includes getting a look at where the McGee family lives.

Where do Shea and Syd McGee live?

Now that we know about Shea and Syd McGee’s family life, where does the couple live as Dream Home Makeover Season 4 hits Netflix?

The McGees currently reside in Salt Lake City, Utah, which often serves as a backdrop of the reality series. That makes sense, as the show frequently follows the couple home. According to Newsweek, they moved to Utah from Los Angeles, Calif., back in 2015. Studio McGee opened its headquarters there, and the McGees have a stunning house of their own.

Learn more about the McGees’ current home life — and interior designs — by checking out their latest work on Netflix.

Dream Home Makeover Season 4 is now streaming on Netflix.

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel.

RELATED: Netflix Has Plenty of Real Estate Shows Coming in Summer 2022