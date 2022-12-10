‘Dream Home Makeover’ Season 4: Are Shea and Syd McGee Still Married?

Dream Home Makeover Season 4 dropped on Netflix on Dec. 9, catching fans up with Shea and Syd McGee — and showing off some stunning designs from the minds behind Studio McGee. The pair continues to deliver their clients their dream homes as the latest outing progresses. But are Dream Home Makeover hosts Shea and Syd McGee still married?

Are Shea and Syd McGee still married in ‘Dream Home Makeover’ Season 4?

Shea and Syd McGee in ‘Dream Home Makeover’ | Netflix

Those wondering if Shea and Syd McGee are still married in Dream Home Makeover Season 4 can put their minds at ease. The couple remains together in 2022. In fact, according to Studio McGee’s website, they’ve been married for 14 years.

During that time, the pair have built a life together — and that goes beyond their design business. They currently reside in Salt Lake City, Utah, with their three daughters. Fans may catch a glimpse of the girls on their parents’ social media accounts.

Of course, even those who are up to date on Shea and Syd’s personal lives may not know the history behind their relationship. So, how did the hosts of Dream Home Makeover originally meet?

Shea and Syd McGee met through her brother

Most Dream Home Makeover fans know about Shea and Syd McGee’s present-day relationship, as the reality show takes us into their personal lives. However, viewers may not know the story behind their romance.

In their book, Make Life Beautiful, Shea recounts how she first met her husband. Per Closer Weekly, Shea was first introduced to Syd during a trip to visit her brother at Utah Valley University. Syd and her brother shared a room, and Shea quickly hit it off with her brother’s roommate.

“As I pulled into the lot, I knew I was in trouble,” Shea recalled. “There Syd was on a skateboard, wearing the skinniest skinny jeans I had ever seen. We went on our first date the next night.”

The rest seems to be history, as the couple is still going strong. Of course, with a business and family to attend to, things aren’t always easy. Fortunately, Syd and Shea have learned how to balance their work and home lives over the years.

How the ‘Dream Home Makeover’ hosts balance family and career

Dream Home Makeover hosts Syd and Shea McGee have been together for a long time, and they’ve learned how to juggle their many responsibilities over the years. Neither of them claims working together is easy. However, they’ve learned how to handle it through trial and error.

In an interview posted on Studio McGee, Shea highlighted the importance of prioritizing time together.

“The hardest part of launching a company with your spouse is that running a business can be all-encompassing and it’s easy to slip into the habit of letting it take priority,” she explained. “We’ve had to work hard on making time for date nights and trips together.”

Speaking with People, Syd also credited the success of their relationship and business to “believing in each other.”

“I always believed,” he said. “I was like, ‘Shea, you’re really talented. We should grow this a lot. Let’s scale it.’ And then at times, I may be doubting [myself]or being really reluctant about things and she says like, ‘We can do this. Let’s go for it.'”

So far, they’ve proven they’re capable of running their dream business and maintaining their relationship. Hopefully, that continues as Studio McGee continues to grow.

Dream Home Makeover Season 4 is now streaming on Netflix.

