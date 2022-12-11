‘Dream Home Makeover’: Shea and Syd McGee’s Net Worth

Shea and Syd McGee are back for Dream Home Makeover Season 4, which debuted on Netflix on Dec. 9. The founders of Studio McGee deliver everything from an upgraded kitchen to a revamped trailer in the latest outing of the reality series. And seeing how their business continues to grow may leave fans curious about their financial status. So, what is Shea and Syd McGee’s net worth? Here’s what we know.

Shea and Syd McGee’s net worth is reportedly in the millions

Reality TV lovers know Shea and Syd McGee from their adventures on Dream Home Makeover, but the couple has been pursuing their design dreams since well before the show premiered. The pair teamed up to create Studio McGee, with Shea handling the company’s front-facing designs and Syd serving as CEO.

The success of their business eventually catapulted them to Netflix fame, as the streamer greenlit a reality show highlighting Studio McGee’s projects. Dream Home Makeover just dropped its fourth season on the platform on Dec. 9. Needless to say, the show has found a dedicated following.

And with Shea and Syd’s business growing, fans may be wondering how much they’re worth. According to The Cinemaholic, Shea and Syd McGee had an estimated net worth of around $5 million as of 2020.

Of course, that number may have gone up over the past couple of years. The pair didn’t kick off their Netflix series until late 2020, and that alone could have an impact on their finances. That’s not to mention the two extra years of business. Still, several outlets place their worth around $5 million — and Famous People Today estimates a worth of around $6 million in 2022.

Shea and Syd launched Studio McGee in 2014

With a net worth somewhere in the millions, Shea and Syd McGee can celebrate the success of their interior design studio. But it’s worth noting the years of hard work that went into their business, which launched officially back in 2014. It’s taken eight years to get where they are today. And the couple started their design work on social media, meaning their journey goes back even further.

During an interview with People, Shea reflected on the early days of Studio McGee, which overlapped with the birth of their first child. She recalled the time constraints and financial challenges they faced, admitting she never thought their business would grow the way it has:

“Never in my wildest dreams did I think we would be here now. We hoped to provide for our family, have some clients, maybe sell some products. But to have people from all over the world reaching out to us and telling us that we’ve inspired them to pursue a new career, or a new path, or design their home, I mean, that’s incredible.”

It’s probably safe to say the McGees didn’t think they’d have a reality TV series on Netflix, either. But with Dream Home Makeover Season 4 debuting this month, it’s safe to say they’ve touched the lives of many.

Stream ‘Dream Home Makeover’ Season 4 on Netflix now

If the story behind Shea and Syd McGee’s journey is interesting to you, you’ll probably enjoy watching them at work. Dream Home Makeover Season 4 is now streaming on Netflix, taking Studio McGee to various parts of Utah, where they currently operate and live. Their latest batch of adventures feature all sorts of stunning interiors. And if you’re new to the show, you’ll have multiple seasons to power through. Is there a better way to spend the winter season?

