Drew Barrymore and Adam Sandler Celebrated ‘The Wedding Singer’ With a Wild Bus Ride Stopping at Every Movie Theater

Actors Drew Barrymore and Adam Sandler are utterly natural together. However, they didn’t always appear to be the best fit. Barrymore once recalled how she initially met Sandler and how they came to star in The Wedding Singer together. In the end, they took a wild bus ride that stopped at every movie theater to celebrate their success.

Drew Barrymore took a brazen chance with Adam Sandler

L-R: Adam Sandler and Drew Barrymore | Mark Davis/Getty Images for The People’s Choice Awards

Barrymore’s Wildflower gives readers an in-depth look at the actor’s life, including her work with Sandler. She admittedly “begged, borrowed, and stole” to ultimately meet him at a coffeehouse in her early 20s. However, Barrymore explained that she had a good reason in her mind because Sandler felt like the perfect partner to work on a project together. There wasn’t any indication that the meeting would go well, but she wanted to take a chance and put herself out there for potential success.

Fortunately, the meeting went well, and Sandler took a chance on working with Barrymore. She was careful to not come across as “another party girl,” but they kept in touch and ultimately joined forces to make The Wedding Singer. Barrymore revealed that they had an extraordinarily great time on the set.

Drew Barrymore and Adam Sandler took a wild bus ride to celebrate ‘The Wedding Singer’

Wildflower tells the story of The Wedding Singer‘s release. It landed in theaters on February 13, 1998, and the cast wanted to celebrate this joyous occasion. As a result, Barrymore, Sandler, and the cast rented a bus that took them all around New York.

“We would run off the bus, buy tickets, run in, watch five minutes of the film in whatever part it was in at that moment,” Barrymore said. “And then scream, run out, get back on the bus, blast Daft Punk’s album Homework, and go to the next stop, all while dancing the entire way!”

‘The Wedding Singer’ was a hit

Barrymore recalled that at the end of the night, they ended up at Elaine’s, a New York institution. The studio was celebrating because the weekend numbers for The Wedding Singer came in, and they were quite good. Barrymore and Sandler together ultimately proved to be a box office-winning combination. She referred to him as her “cinematic soulmate.”

The Wedding Singer brought in more than a reported $123 million at the worldwide box office against an $18 million budget. The film earned a 69% “Fresh” rating from critics on Rotten Tomatoes and 80% from audiences. Despite its “sappy” comedy, critics still found the movie to be “sweet, funny, and beguiling.”

Sandler and Barrymore would work together another two times on 2004’s 50 First Dates and 2014’s Blended. They each have a loyal audience that enjoys the laughs and the heart that the two actors manage to bring to all three of their movies.

