Celebrity relationships are often fleeting, but Cameron Diaz and Drew Barrymore have been friends for over 30 years. Incredibly, the pals still gush about their sisterly bond after all this time. The two actors co-starred in the 2000 film Charlie’s Angels with their mutual friend Lucy Liu. Although many Hollywood friendships fade, Barrymore and Diaz are still going strong.

Drew Barrymore and Cameron Diaz were friends before ‘Charlie’s Angels’

Drew Barrymore and Cameron Diaz at Lucy Liu’s Walk of Fame ceremony in May 2019 | Valerie Macon/AFP via Getty Images

In a May 2021 Instagram Live session, Cameron Diaz and Drew Barrymore cooked together in their respective kitchens. The two celebrities told fans they’d been friends for more than 30 years.

“When we first met, I was 14, and she was 16. At the time, she was a junior model, and I was working at a coffee shop,” Barrymore revealed.

The actors starred together in the 2000 movie Charlie’s Angels, where they became BFFs. Every so often, the two will hop on social media to provide fans with an update on their relationship, which includes activities such as cooking courses and girls’ night out.

Drew Barrymore and Cameron Diaz were bridesmaids in each other’s weddings

Cameron Diaz cut a radio interview short after the DJ dissed Drew Barrymore's "drug years": http://t.co/5jsA7DpQjc pic.twitter.com/dyIke3Ki1C — Us Weekly (@usweekly) July 23, 2014

Many celebrities have been bridesmaids or groomsmen in their their famous friends’ weddings. In 2012, Drew Barrymore tied the knot with Will Kopelman, and Diaz was there to support her. The Santa Clarita Diet star chose Diaz to be one of her bridesmaids, a testament to their close friendship. She read the E.E. Cummings poem “I Carry Your Heart” during Barrymore’s private ceremony.

In 2015, the There’s Something About Mary star wed Good Charlotte guitarist Benji Madden. The couple dated for seven months before they tied the knot. Little information is available about their wedding, other than it took place in the living room of their Beverly Hills home and that Diaz’s best friend, Barrymore, was a bridesmaid at the intimate nuptials.

The two actors have shown fans they’re close like sisters, sticking by each other through milestones such as weddings and career achievements.

They don’t get caught up in Hollywood drama

Cameron Diaz and Drew Barrymore’s quotes about their friendship may make you cry: http://t.co/sFqUl5bUnN pic.twitter.com/Sbus40YBZ3 — POPSUGAR (@POPSUGAR) July 26, 2014

In an interview with Popsugar, Barrymore said she and Diaz have remained friends for so long because they share the same values. She pointed out they have always gotten along great because they have never gotten caught up in the craze and drama of Hollywood.

“All we wanted to do was get on with our lives,” the Never Been Kissed star said. “I think we never lost sight of what was truly important, and we have remained a tight-knit group of girlfriends who support one another through thick and thin.”

Even in their most in-depth conversations with each other, the subject matter rarely deviates from something other than their shared values. Their talks rarely touch on their respective careers or the glitz and glamour of Hollywood.

“When we would sit around and talk, it was always heartbreak, love, life, loss; it was never vanity or career. It was always very important and real things or the goofiest and stupidest and silliest [things],” the mother of two told Popsugar.

Barrymore said she appreciates having a friend who, like her, isn’t obsessed with Hollywood vanity. Together, the two actors have weathered the ups and downs of life, the heartbreak of loss, and everything in between. If that doesn’t sum up friendship perfectly, we don’t know what does.

