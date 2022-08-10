Drew Barrymore ‘Didn’t Get Why’ She and Justin Long Were Ever an Interesting Couple

Drew Barrymore dated Justin Long for a couple of years, and the press adored the happy-looking couple. But Barrymore recently said she didn’t really understand the interest in them as a pair, though she claims she does know why Long has a star-studded dating history.

Barrymore and Long met around 2008 and the couple dated on/off until 2010. During that time, they appeared in two movies together — He’s Just Not That Into You and Going the Distance.

They were also a bit of a press magnet, known for extra-gushy public displays of affection. But their relationship eventually fizzled for unknown reasons.

Whatever the cause of their split, there doesn’t seem to be any bad blood between the famous exes. Barrymore recently spoke to comedian Mike Birbiglia about her old boyfriend when the comedian visited her on The Drew Barrymore Show.

“We dated for many years, I was very much in love with Justin,” Barrymore told Birbiglia about her relationship with Long. “You know why?” she asked, then answered, “Because he’s funny.”

Why Drew Barrymore didn’t get the interest in her relationship with Justin Long

Birbiglia worked on Going the Distance with Barrymore and Long while they were dating. And he recalled the paparazzi’s presence around the set due to a slight press fever over the relationship. As he remembered, it could be a little distracting as they were trying to make the film, which also featured Jason Sudeikis.

That’s when Barrymore told him she didn’t understand all the interest in her romance with Long. “I didn’t get why we were ever an interesting couple,” she said. “Like, that didn’t make any sense to me.”

“… Who cares?” she wondered. “We’re not exciting.”

But just because Barrymore didn’t think their relationship was exciting from the outside doesn’t mean it wasn’t loads of fun for them. She also said she knows why so many of her fellow actors have also been in relationships with Long, and it’s because “he’ll just knock your socks off” with one talent.

Drew Barrymore said she knows why Justin Long gets ‘all the ladies’

Long has been romantically linked to a list of stars like Amanda Seyfried to Kirsten Dunst through the years. And he’s now reportedly dating Blue Crush actor Kate Bosworth.

Regarding his dating history, Barrymore told Birbiglia that she knows why Long has a certain appeal. “You want to know why he gets all the ladies?” she asked.

“Well, there’s a few reasons,” she answered. “… He is one of the sharpest, wittiest, he’s brilliant and he’ll just knock your socks off with laughter.”

