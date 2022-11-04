Dua Lipa’s 8 Most Iconic Music Videos

Emerging as a major popstar after releasing her hit album Future Nostalgia during the pandemic, Dua Lipa has yet to slow down. Her music is an irresistible mix of pop, electronic, and disco, and her accompanying videos are hypnotic on-screen dance parties. Here’s a list of Lipa’s most iconic music videos from her powerful feminist anthems to surreal animated remixes.

‘Blow Your Mind (Muah)’

Recorded in 2016 (one year before “New Rules” would make her a household name), Lipa’s “Blow Your Mind (Muah)” could be considered the singer’s anthem. Full of edgy women looking as apathetic as they do empowered, the video feels very much like Lipa announcing her arrival to the world.

‘Cold Heart (PNAU Remix)’

Lipa goes animated in this psychedelic Elton John remix. Released in 2021, “Cold Heart (PNAU Remix)” jetted to No. 1 on the U.K. charts shortly after its debut. It then topped the Billboard charts as well. The video features a collection of disco-clad Claymation dancers dressed like animals, all boogying down to the remix amidst a universe of flying fish and eyeball flowers. Strange? Yes. Iconic? You bet.

‘Scared To Be Lonely’

Lipa’s 2017 collaboration with Martin Garrix is an uncharacteristically vulnerable video in the artist’s collection. Filmed in dark, intimate settings with sweeping, stark landscapes, the video follows an introspective Lipa as she questions the motives of her relationship. Beautifully shot and as thrilling as it is devastating, the video stands out as one of Lipa’s most artistic.

‘Physical’

Hinting at the animation that was to come with her collaboration with John, 2020’s “Physical” sees Lipa begin to explore other mediums within her videos. The music video is chock-full of Lipa’s favorite elements (lots and lots of dancing and surrealism). And it seems to revolve around the idea that she holds her man’s heart in the palm of her hand.

‘Don’t Start Now’

The music video for Lipa’s 2020 hit song, “Don’t Start Now,” begins with her lashing out at what is presumably her ex and dropping him to the ground. From there, the video snaps back to five hours prior. It details the night she spends with her girlfriends, dancing (of course), and working to forget said boyfriend.

After a few shots of Lipa staring forlornly into the mirror of a grungy bathroom, the viewer gets the idea that Lipa is not as over her ex as she wants to believe, a common stage of breakup anguish.

‘Break My Heart’

Diving headlong into the surrealism seen so often in Lipa’s most iconic music videos, “Break My Heart” seems to be more about evoking a feeling from the viewer than telling a cohesive story. Forgoing her normally uber-empowered state for one more vulnerable, Lipa tumbles through a plotless yet visually compelling sea of heartaches to the upbeat, ever-dance-worthy beat Lipa is so known for.

‘Levitating’

Never has so much fun been had in an elevator. The video for Lipa’s 2020 hit, “Levitating” featuring DaBaby is an all-out dance party within the confines of an elevator that seems to double as a rocket ship. Each floor brings more partygoers including roller skaters and disco queens. And by the end, Lipa and her entourage are partying intergalactic style.

‘New Rules’

With over 2.8 billion views, “New Rules” is by far Lipa’s most iconic music video to date. The video, filmed in 2017, follows Lipa as she relies on her nearest and dearest female friends to help her make good choices about a bad relationship. By the end, Lipa is now healed from the toxic relationship and helping others of her crew through similar troubles.

The video speaks to many of Lipa’s favorite themes, like strong women and the power of female comradery. It also features Lipa’s trademark strut-and-stare dance moves in a series of fun pale pastel outfits. It is not hard to see why the video is the reigning champion of her collection or how the song launched her career into the stratosphere.

