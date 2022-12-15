Are Dua Lipa and Jack Harlow Dating?

Dua Lipa and Jack Harlow have risen to stardom since the turn of the decade. Lipa has taken over the world with her infectious pop music, while Harlow has notched No. 1 hits with his rapping skills. Harlow first expressed his appreciation for Lipa in early 2022, and new photos of them together have some wondering if the two stars might be dating.

Dua Lipa and Jack Harlow have blown up in recent years

Dua Lipa released her smash sophomore album Future Nostalgia in April 2020 at the outset of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. She was unable to perform the album on stage for two years, finally embarking on her Future Nostalgia tour in early 2022.

Jack Harlow similarly saw his popularity explode during the pandemic. His song “What’s Poppin'” with DaBaby, Tory Lanez, and Lil Wayne reached No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, and he released his debut album That’s What They All Say in December 2020. He released his sophomore album Come Home the Kids Miss You in May 2022, riding the success of his first solo No. 1 hit on the Hot 100, “First Class.”

They’ve been ‘hanging out’ according to sources

Harlow and Lipa met in person in November 2022 at the Variety Hitmakers Brunch, and Harlow was reportedly smitten right off the bat. A source told Page Six “He was very interested in her, and was going to strongly pursue [the romance].”

Another source told People magazine that Harlow and Lipa are “hanging out.”

Lipa was reported to be romantically linked to Trevor Noah earlier this year, though their relationship was never confirmed. Prior to this, Lipa was in a relationship with Gigi and Bella Hadid’s brother Anwar Hadid, but they went their separate ways in December 2021.

Jack Harlow has a song called ‘Dua Lipa’

Coincidentally, Harlow has a song on Come Home the Kids Miss You aptly titled “Dua Lipa.” On the song, he raps in the chorus, “Dua Lipa, I’m tryna do more with her than do a feature.”

In an appearance on The Breakfast Club, Harlow spoke about how he got Lipa’s direct approval for the song. “I wanted to get her blessing, so I FaceTimed her and played it for her because I didn’t want her to be blindsided by that or feel, like, creeped out or anything,” he said. “If she had said, ‘Yo, I hate it. I don’t want it to come out,’ it wouldn’t have come out,” he continued. “She was like, ‘Oh, I mean, it’s not my song. I suppose it’s OK.’ She was just kinda thrown off, and she just kinda let it go.”

He recounted the story in another interview with SiriusXM. “She was so confused,” he said. “She was like, ‘What the hell?’ It’s clearly a first, but she gave me her blessing. She said it was totally fine with her. She’s very sweet. She’s a very sweet woman.”

Harlow seems to have had his eye on Dua Lipa, even platonically, for some time. At the 2022 Grammy Awards, the rapper was asked who he was excited to see at the show, and he answered plainly “Dua Lipa,” adding he has “Nothing but respect for Dua Lipa.”