Harry Houdini had nothing to do with Dua Lipa until Lipa released her song "Houdini" from 'Radical Optimism'. Still, referencing a stage magician is an odd move for a singer.

Celebrities have unusual ways of harkening back to the past. Harry Houdini had nothing to do with Dua Lipa until Lipa released her song “Houdini” from her album Radical Optimism. Still, referencing a stage magician from a century ago is an odd move for a pop singer. Lipa explained why she referenced an icon from another era in her song and what she is trying to accomplish with Radical Optimism.

Dua Lipa used Harry Houdini’s name as a metaphor

During a 2023 interview with Sleek, Lipa opened up about “Houdini.” “Houdini is an escape artist, and the whole idea behind this song is essentially about knowing where you stand, understanding what you deserve, and recognizing when to stay or execute a disappearing act, like Houdini,” she said. “It’s a bit tongue-in-cheek in terms of the metaphor, but fundamentally, it’s about knowing your worth.”

Houdini, one of the most famous illusionists who ever lived, has been portrayed in popular culture numerous times. For example, science fiction maestro H. P. Lovecraft wrote a horror tale about him called “Imprisoned with the Pharaohs.” Tony Curtis also starred in a heavily fictionalized biopic called Houdini. Houdini also has a role in the musical Ragtime, along with several other historical figures from his epoch.

In addition to entertaining people, Houdini was also known for debunking paranormal claims. His legacy lives on in other stage magicians such as Penn & Teller and James Randi who are known for similar activism. Lipa might cause more people to become interested in Houdini through her song the same way Lana Del Rey caused people to become interested in a certain painter with her album Norman F****** Rockwell!

Dua Lipa says she’s trying out a new style with ‘Radical Optimism’

Lipa revealed what she thought of “Houdini” on a sonic level. “The track carries a lively, clubby, psychedelic, after-hours vibe that I’m extremely excited to share as the first song from my new album,” she opined. “Sonically, it might be quite different from what people have heard from me before, so I’m truly thrilled about this new era and the release of fresh music.” Very few mainstream artists have combined club music with psychedelia.

The “Cold Heart” singer explained the direction she’s taking with Radical Optimism. “I really wanted to evolve in a new direction,” she said. “It felt crucial for me, as an artist, to grow and change direction. Simultaneously, I have a deep love for pop music, and I believe it will always have a place in my work, to some extent. However, it will continually evolve sonically, incorporating different sounds and genres.”

‘Houdini’ is more popular in the United Kingdom than the United States

“Houdini” became a hit in the United States, but so far, it’s not as popular as many of Lipa’s other singles. “Houdini” peaked at No. 11 on the Billboard Hot 100, staying on the chart for 23 weeks. One of the intriguing things about Lipa is that her songs stay on the chart for long periods of time.

The Official Charts Company reports “Houdini” was considerably more popular in Lipa’s native United Kingdom. There, it reached No. 2 and spent 25 weeks on the chart.

Love or hate “Houdini,” it proved that Lipa is willing to make interesting lyrical choices.