Jessa Seewald hasn’t posted a single photo to Instagram since May. Her recent Youtube upload, celebrating her youngest child’s birthday, is her first upload on the page since February. Jessa Seewald’s sudden decision to lay low on social media has had Duggar family followers theorizing she was pregnant again. While Jessa hasn’t posted to social media in recent months, she couldn’t escape having her photo shared on another person’s page. Over the weekend, Jessa surfaced on a friend’s private Instagram page. In the photos, she certainly appears to be sporting a baby bump.

Jessa Seewald spotted with a possible baby bump

Jessa Seewald might be keeping a low profile on her own social media accounts, but her friends don’t mind sharing pictures of the former reality TV star. In a recent post shared to a private Instagram account, Jessa is featured with what appears to be a prominent baby bump.

The photos, four in total, showed Jessa attending a baby shower. The images were originally uploaded to Reddit, although moderators have since removed them. The U.S. Sun grabbed one of the circulated photos showing Jessa in a loose-fitting pastel sun dress. A possible bump is visible. If Jessa Seewald is, in fact, pregnant, she’ll bring Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar’s 32nd grandchild into the world, although that number is heavily disputed.

Why would the mother of four be keeping a pregnancy quiet?

While several of the Duggar kids have opted to leave the spotlight following Josh Duggar’s arrest and conviction on child pornography charges, Jessa was not one of them. So why would the mother of four suddenly be keeping a pregnancy under wraps? Duggar critics believe criticism following her February 2023 pregnancy and miscarriage announcement and the release of Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets might be preventing her from sharing the big news.

In February, Jessa uploaded two videos back to back. The first chronicled Jessa and her husband, Ben Seewald, telling their four children that another baby was on the way. The following upload shared the next day, shared Jessa’s experience with a miscarriage and the medical procedures she had. While several other Duggars have announced miscarriages and shared their grief journey with the public, Jessa’s two-part video was sponsored. The content and the sponsorship outraged followers.

Ben Seewald later took to social media to demand an apology from the internet for the backlash Jessa received. His demand was met with more fury from followers.

The Duggar family is featured in the ‘Shiny Happy People’ docuseries on Prime Video | Amazon Prime Video

Related Justin Duggar and Claire Spivey Hold an Interesting Duggar Family Record

The backlash from her February videos might not be the only reason she’s staying quiet this time around. The Duggar family and their ultra-conservative Christian ministry, the IBLP, were the focus of a bombshell Amazon docuseries. The series, one of Amazon’s most successful to date, pulled the curtain back to reveal the abusive culture of the Institute of Basic Life Principles.

Will Jessa Seewald reveal that she’s pregnant at some point?

If Jessa is sporting a baby bump, as everyone on the internet suspects, she’ll have to share the news at some point, right? While generally, the answer would be no; it’s likely yes for Jessa. It seems that Jessa has siblings who have welcomed children and kept them secret. They are siblings who are not sharing any of their life on public social media, like Josiah Duggar and Joseph Duggar.

Since Jessa is still using YouTube as a source of income, she’ll likely have to reveal any subsequent children. She may opt to wait until the third trimester or until the baby is born to do so. Still, it seems likely that if Jessa Seewald is pregnant, Duggar family followers will know soon enough.