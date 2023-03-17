Duggar Family Speculation: Did Anna Duggar Join the Family on a Multi-Continent Vacation?

Anna Duggar has grown camera-shy in recent years. That’s understandable. Now that the Duggar family has lost their reality TV shows and her husband, Josh Duggar, is locked away for the next decade, she has no reason to share her life with the public. Since Josh’s incarceration, she’s opted to delete her Instagram account and has gone inactive on Twitter. Still, interest in the mother of seven’s whereabouts continues. Fortunately, most of the Duggar family remain public figures, and now and then, Anna is spotted. So, did Anna join the Duggars on their recent multi-continent vacation?

Anna Duggar has deleted her Instagram account

Anna Duggar’s social media changes coincided with her troubled husband’s scandals. Following the molestation and cheating scandals in 2016, she took an Instagram break, but she didn’t delete her account. Eventually, she returned to regularly updating Duggar family followers on her whereabouts. Her regular activity continued up until the week of Josh Duggar’s arrest. She posted to Instagram to announce her seventh pregnancy just days before Josh Duggar was arrested for receiving and possessing child pornography. Following the arrest, she went mostly inactive on the platform for several months. She was still showing up only periodically to try to defend her disgraced husband.

She appeared to return to Instagram in June 2022 but soon deleted her account entirely. Anna has gone completely underground, or, at the very least, she’s not personally putting her business out on the internet. The other Duggars will do it for her, though.

Did Anna Duggar visit Italy and Israel with the Duggar family

Josh Duggar sat in jail for his 35th birthday while a large portion of his famous family vacationed overseas. The Duggar family visited several countries in February and March before returning home to Arkansas. James Duggar, one of the family’s eligible bachelors, documented visits to the United Kingdom, Rome, Venice, and Switzerland on Instagram.

Once the family was done touring Europe, they were spotted in Israel, too. Katie Joy of Without a Crystal Ball reported that the family, along with at least Mackynzie Duggar, were spotted touring the country. Jim Bob Duggar and Michelle Duggar were both on hand, along with most of their children. Katie Joy theorized that Anna was with the family since Mackynzie appeared in photos sent to her by a family follower. While the influencer did share pictures that appear to show Josh and Anna Duggar’s eldest daughter with famous family in Israel, Anna wasn’t pictured in any of those photos, nor has an eyewitness stepped forward to place her with the rest of the Duggars.

When was she last seen with the Duggar family?

While it’s possible Anna was with the Duggars on their lengthy vacation, there is no photographic evidence proving it. The fact that Mackynzie was with the Duggars doesn’t really prove that Anna went on the trip, too. The eldest of her children have spent most of their childhoods around the Duggar family, and they’ve been spotted out and about with the rest of the group sans their mother many times before. It’s plausible that some of Anna and Josh’s eldest kids went on the trip while Anna stayed home with the youngest of her crew.

While Anna wasn’t seen during the Duggar family’s vacation, she has been photographed with the family relatively recently. Anna was with the Duggar family during Christmas. The 34-year-old appeared in several videos that different family members uploaded to YouTube around the holidays. However, that doesn’t mean everything is copacetic between Anna and the Duggars. While she was clearly with the family, she didn’t look particularly happy about it. In fact, her morose demeanor seemed to lend credence to the rumor that Anna and the Duggars were experiencing some tension.