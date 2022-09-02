Duggar News: Amy Duggar Urgently Tweets to Anna Duggar: ‘Wake Up’

Josh Duggar’s wife, Anna Duggar, received a lot of flack from Duggar family followers for supporting Josh after his arrest and guilty charge. Josh is now serving time for obtaining child sexual abuse material, and Amy Duggar, a Duggar family cousin, continues to urge Anna to leave Josh. Here’s what Amy most recently tweeted.

Duggar news: Amy Duggar tweeted at Anna Duggar to ‘wake up’

Anna Duggar has made it known she believes in Josh Duggar’s innocence. Following his trial, she posted a link on Instagram that led to his court documents. She also posted a text post indicating she believed the judge and jury didn’t rule fairly. “There is more to the story,” she wrote.

Since Anna publicly supported Josh, cousin Amy Duggar has made Duggar news with her posts. Most recently, she tweeted about “narcissists and sociopaths” on Twitter. She then tagged Anna in the post.

“WAKE UP @AnnaDuggar and ANYONE ELSE WHO IS IN A RELATIONSHIP WITH SOMEONE LIKE THIS,” Amy wrote, according to a Reddit screenshot of the post.

The post itself reads, “Narcissists and sociopaths have no guilt about laying in bed next to you while texting another woman or man. They can take you out on a date all while they have a significant other.” It then went on to say that their “disrespect has no boundaries.”

She has called out Josh Duggar’s wife before

Amy Duggar made Duggar news with her comments in the past. Amy remains outspoken about Josh Duggar. Recently, she suggested Anna leave him in a lengthy Instagram post.

“Anna, I feel for you,” she captioned an Instagram post in May. The post shows Anna on her wedding day hugging Amy. “No woman wants to be in your shoes. You’re faced with an impossible decision and you’re being surrounded by the wrong kind of support.”

Amy then noted that one day, Anna’s children will understand more about Josh, and that she can’t “protect them” from why he’s imprisoned. “Josh has chosen how history will remember him,” Amy continued. “By staying and supporting him you’re allowing him to choose that for you, too. And I know standing up to all of this seems impossible now, but as a Mama, your instinct to protect your kids always has to be stronger than your fear.”

Duggar family followers don’t think Amy Duggar’s approach will work

While Amy Duggar means well and wants the best for Josh Duggar’s wife, Duggar family followers don’t think her approach will reach Anna. Amy’s numerous attempts to get Anna to see her side don’t seem to have worked.

“If someone tweeted at you that you were living your life all wrong, that your marriage was unhealthy, or that you were a terrible person, would it make you sit up and listen?” a Duggar follower wrote on Reddit. “Or would it make you defensive and closed-off, leading you to avoid that person and anyone who agreed with them?”

Rumors regarding the latest Duggar news suggest Anna might move into one of her sister’s properties close to Josh’s prison in Texas. We’ll have to wait and see what her next move is.

How to get help: If you or someone you know has been sexually abused, text HOME to the Crisis Text Line at 741741 for free and confidential support.

