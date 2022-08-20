Duggar News: Anna Duggar Appears to Be Missing From Her Brother’s Baby Shower

Duggar family son, Josh Duggar, made major Duggar news with his arrest and guilty charges for obtaining child sexual abuse material. Now, Josh Duggar’s wife, Anna Duggar, is also making the news. Anna stands by Josh despite his 12.5-year jail sentence, though she doesn’t appear in the public eye often. More recently, eagle-eyed followers noticed she didn’t seem to go to her brother’s baby shower. Here’s what happened.

Who are Anna Duggar’s siblings?

Anna Duggar and Josh Duggar | Kris Connor/Getty Images

Anna Duggar standing by Josh Duggar continues to make Duggar news. But she’s also reportedly leaning on her family during this difficult time. So, who are Anna’s siblings?

According to In Touch, Anna has seven siblings: Susanna, Daniel, Priscilla, Nathen, David, and Esther. Anna’s parents raised the kids to have similar religious beliefs as the Duggar family. Out of all of Anna’s siblings, she appears closest to Priscilla. Anna posted about visiting her “bestie” for her birthday, and it turns out she was referring to Priscilla. Priscilla also gave some insight into her and Anna’s religious journey on The Waller Family blog.

“A new chapter opened when my sister Anna and I went on a Journey to the Heart in September 2007,” Priscilla wrote. “During this Journey, the Lord gave me freedom from past hurts and a deeper relationship with Him. My love for the Lord and enjoyment of spending time with Him in His Word and in prayer was greatly deepened through these 10 days.”

Duggar news: She didn’t appear to go to her brother’s baby shower

After years of reality TV, #CountingOn alum Anna Duggar's net worth is not as high as you may think. https://t.co/ILFNbUN9zj — In Touch Weekly (@intouchweekly) July 25, 2022

Anna Duggar might’ve skipped out on David Keller’s baby shower. According to The Sun, David and his wife, Hannah Reber, threw a baby shower that Anna didn’t appear to attend.

David and Hannah tied the knot in 2021 and announced they were having a baby girl on June 20, 2022. “Our little one is on her way!!” the happy couple posted online. “Baby girl is 20 weeks old and healthy and growing. Life at any stage is precious. Extraordinarily thankful for this little miracle.”

It’s unclear why Anna would miss the occasion. It’s also unclear where Anna and David stand now. The Reber family were Josh’s court-ordered guardians following his arrest. He stayed confined to LaCount and Maria Reber’s home before he knew what the future held. It also doesn’t look like David has said anything publicly about Josh, which differs significantly from Anna’s other brother, David Keller. David made it known he disapproved of Josh years before his arrest.

Where are Josh and Anna Duggar now?

Anna Duggar Is Raising Eyebrows After Making a Surprising Update to Her Instagram Bio https://t.co/ayoDahU1rh — CafeMom (@cafemom) July 11, 2022

Where are Josh Duggar and Anna Duggar in 2022? Josh is spending the next 12.5 years at FCI Seagoville, a low-security federal correctional institution in Seagoville, Texas. As for Anna, she still appears to live on Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar’s property. She and Josh allegedly lived with their kids in a warehouse on the property.

Recent Duggar news surrounded Anna’s living situation, though. Duggar family fans noticed Anna might be spending more time with Priscilla because Priscilla owns unused property and homes in Texas. It’s possible Anna’s planning a big move with the kids to get closer to where Josh is serving his sentence.

How to get help: If you or someone you know has been sexually abused, text HOME to the Crisis Text Line at 741741 for free and confidential support.

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel.

RELATED: Anna Duggar ‘Likes’ Post Against Antidepressants, Concerning Duggar Family Followers