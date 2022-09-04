‘Duggar News’: Claire Spivey Still Hasn’t Changed Her Last Name After Marrying Justin Duggar

The Duggar family’s known for having quick courtships and even faster engagements, and the rules applied to Claire Spivey and Justin Duggar. The young couple married quickly in 2021, and many Duggar followers assumed Claire would’ve changed her last name by now — but apparently, she hasn’t. Here’s the latest Duggar news.

Justin Duggar and Claire Spivey married 3 months after their engagement announcement

All of the Duggar family members currently married tied the knot at a young age, and Justin Duggar and Claire Spivey are no different. People reports the couple made Duggar news when entering a courtship in 2020. They spent two months together before committing to an engagement. Justin was just 18 years old at the time, and Claire was 19.

“There is nothing comparable to finding the one you are meant to spend your life with,” Justin and Claire told TLC. “We know we have found that in each other. We cannot wait to be married and are looking forward to a life together of faith in Christ, love for one another, and happiness!”

The couple married on Feb. 26, 2021, and posted a photo on Instagram of themselves on their wedding day. “Today we have started a journey together that God crafted long before we ever knew it was meant to be,” the couple told People. “We are so thankful for the love of Christ that has brought our lives together and teaches us what real love looks like. There is no greater joy than marrying your best friend. We are thankful for the prayers and support so many have shown us through our engagement and look forward to this new chapter of our lives together as husband and wife.”

Duggar News: Duggar family followers found Claire Spivey hasn’t changed her last name

Duggar family followers on Reddit noticed Claire Spivey made Duggar news yet again. She hasn’t changed her last name from her maiden name. Historically, all of the Duggar women who marry into the family change their last names. Claire still legally goes by “Spivey” even after tying the knot over a year ago.

Some followers suspect Claire doesn’t know how to legally change her last name at this point, as she’s still quite young. “She probably has no idea how,” a follower noted. “She’s basically still a sheltered teenager.”

“That’s surprising to me,” another follower noted. “She’s so young too; how much would she really need to change?”

“Could be a money/time thing too,” another follower guessed.

“I am beginning to think that the Spivey/Duggar marriage is really just a way for the two kids to ‘date’ and be a regular couple,” yet another follower suggested. “They seem to be the only ones doing ‘normal’ age-appropriate things as a couple … without kids. Who knows?”

Which of the Duggars are married?

With so many Duggar family members married, there aren’t many of Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar’s kids who remain single.

Josh, John David, Jill, Jessa, Jinger, Joseph, Josiah, Joy-Anna, Justin, Jed, and Jeremiah all tied the knot. Followers anticipate Jana Duggar making Duggar news next as the oldest single sibling. Jana is 32 years old in 2022 and still living with her parents. The Duggar kids typically stay with Jim Bob and Michelle until they marry.

