Duggar News: Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar Fear Jinger Duggar Will ‘Dredge Up’ Their ‘Family Troubles’

Jinger Duggar is making major Duggar news with her tell-all memoir, Becoming Free Indeed. Her book will dive into more Duggar family secrets that fans never knew before. And Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar are allegedly nervous. According to a source, here’s how the parents feel about their daughter’s book.

Jinger Duggar’s memoir, ‘Becoming Free Indeed,’ shares Duggar family stories

Jinger Duggar with the Duggar family | D Dipasupil/Getty Images for Extra

RELATED: Duggar News: Jinger Duggar Buys $830,000 California Mansion — How Can She Afford It?

Jinger Duggar is going against the Duggar family grain with major Duggar news about her memoir, Becoming Free Indeed.

“This has been the hardest thing I’ve ever done,” she captioned her YouTube video about the memoir. “But I think it’s the most important. This is a book about me and my spiritual journey, a journey of disentangling truth from lies. In it, I share stories from my life — stories that nobody saw while the TV cameras were rolling: stories of fear and uncertainty but also of discovery and hope.”

In Jinger’s YouTube video about the book, she details how she rejected many of the religious teachings she grew up with. “My faith is still intact, but it has changed,” she says. “Instead of leaving the faith entirely, I’ve been disentangling it.”

“If you’ve been hurt by the teachings of Bill Gothard or any religious leader who claimed to speak for God but didn’t, I wrote this for you,” she continues. “When you grow up in a tight-knit community where everyone believes in the same things about everything, it can be hard to even consider the possibility that what you were taught may have been wrong.”

Duggar news: Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar are nervous about their daughter’s tell-all book

Recent Duggar news suggests Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar are nervous about Jinger Duggar’s memoir. “Jim Bob and Michelle aren’t thrilled by Jinger’s book coming out, but they are hoping for the best,” and insider told In Touch. “They’re not sure of all the topics she’ll cover, but they have prayed about it and hope that it’s honest, respectful, and doesn’t dredge up too much of their family troubles.”

Not only has the public scrutinized the Duggar family for their religious ways, but Josh Duggar’s recent trial and guilty verdict put the Duggars in a negative light. They lost their TLC series, Counting On. The Duggar family still grapples with Josh’s actions — and Jinger’s book might not help their image.

The insider noted that Jim Bob and Michelle worry about Jinger telling “stories about their faith, raising their large family, and especially the dark Josh incident. The last thing they want is to bring more unwanted, negative attention and scrutiny to their family.”

The source added that Jim Bob and Michelle feel Jinger and Jeremy Vuolo have “changed” through the years. “Another concern is that Jinger will most likely promote the book and do interviews and Jim Bob and Michelle worry about the questions she’ll be asked and how she’ll answer,” they said. “It’s definitely a tense time.”

What did Jinger Duggar say about Josh Duggar?

Former ‘Counting On’ star Josh Duggar | Washington County Sheriff’s Office via Getty Images

Jinger Duggar didn’t make any excuses for Josh Duggar during his trial and after his guilty verdict. Josh was found guilty of obtaining child sexual abuse material.

“We are saddened for the victims of horrific child abuse,” Jinger wrote on Instagram. “We are also saddened for Josh’s family, his wife, and precious children.”

” … Yet, amidst our sadness, there is gratitude,” she continued. “We are grateful that God is a God of justice who cares for the innocent and the helpless. And, of all the people in this world, he especially loves children, who are among the most vulnerable. This reality makes the existence of sex trafficking and child abuse one of the most horrific evils imaginable. It is an evil God hates.”

Will Jinger dive into her childhood relationship with Josh in her new book? Fans want more insider knowledge, but it remains unclear.

How to get help: If you or someone you know has been sexually abused, text HOME to the Crisis Text Line at 741741 for free and confidential support.

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel.