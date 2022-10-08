Duggar News: Jinger Duggar Buys $830,000 California Mansion — How Can She Afford It?

Duggar family followers keeping up with the latest Duggar news may have heard about Jinger Duggar’s major purchase. Jinger and her husband, Jeremy Vuolo, bought their own place in California — and it certainly cost them an arm and a leg. So, how can Jinger afford such a luxurious home, especially in the wake of the Josh Duggar trial and Counting On cancellation? Here’s what we know.

Duggar news: Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo just purchased a mansion for $830,000

Jinger Duggar with the Duggar family | D Dipasupil/Getty Images for Extra

Jinger Duggar is making major Duggar news with her latest purchase. According to The Sun, Jinger and Jeremy Vuolo purchased a Santa Clarita mansion for $830,000 on Sept. 9, 2022.

The couple’s new 1,832-square-foot home has five bedrooms and three bathrooms — more than enough space for their two young children. The home also includes a workout room, a sheltered porch, and a backyard with a large picnic table.

Jinger and Jeremy took to YouTube to discuss their move. “Honestly, I see this house as being a place for our little girls to grow up,” Jeremy said.

“It’s such a sweet area, and we are so excited to be able to host a lot of people still and make it our forever home,” Jinger added. ” … We’re very excited just to be able to stay here in LA and see what God has for our future here.”

Where does Jinger Duggar get her money?

TLC canceled Counting On following Josh Duggar’s trial and guilty verdict, making major Duggar news. Many Duggar family followers wondered what the Duggars would do for income without their TLC series. It seems like Jinger Duggar managed without the show, though.

According to The Sun, Jinger brought in over $100,000 but less than $200,000 in 2020 — and we imagine her income for 2021 and 2022 will be similar. She and Jeremy wrote a book, The Hope We Hold, that helped them with their finances. Additionally, Jinger works hard at maintaining brand partnerships. She partnered with Skillshare and Bombay Hair through the influencer agency CEG.

Jinger gave more details about her income in her court deposition from September 2021. She revealed that she makes most of her money from social media and creates at least four promotion posts monthly. As for Jeremy Vuolo’s contributions, he noted he makes “nothing” as a preacher. He also noted Jinger makes most of the money in the household.

“Jinger has taken more prerogative to do some of those paid partnerships,” he said. “And I – I’m not certain, but I think that’s where the majority would come from. I think the show money has probably stayed relatively the same.”

Her sisters do not make nearly as much yearly income

Holy smokes! The Duggars all have seriously impressive net worths. From Jim Bob to Jinger Duggar and more — find out how the #CountingOn stars make money. ? https://t.co/64B1VBVf1k — In Touch Weekly (@intouchweekly) April 2, 2021

While Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo continue to earn a steady income despite Counting On‘s cancellation, many of Jinger’s sisters don’t make nearly as much money now. The Sun reports Jessa Duggar brought in about $30,000 in 2020, Joy-Anna Duggar took home about $40,000, and Jill Duggar only made about $10,000.

Many Duggar family members continue to attempt to gain money through paid partnerships, but Joy-Anna explained her difficulties due to her family’s name. “I do advertising online and I have lost multiple deals because of it, being a majority of them, actually,” she said during her deposition.

Jinger Duggar lost partnerships in the past as well. But it seems that hasn’t stopped her, as she continues to grow her brand and outreach to new partners willing to work with her.

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel.

RELATED: ‘Counting On’: Realistically, How Much Money Has the Duggar Family Made From TV?