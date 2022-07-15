Dwayne Johnson Is ‘Literally Just the Rock In Every Role,’ Argue Some

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has been an important part of the Hollywood film industry for two decades. Heis a longtime fan favorite and has a thriving social media presence, where he shares fan interactions, songs, workout inspiration, and teaser clips of his upcoming projects. While many love Johnson and follow his career with interest, some fans on Reddit recently broke down why Johnson isn’t the most versatile actor. They claim he simply plays himself in every role.

Reddit users said Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson is himself in every movie

Dwayne Johnson attends the World Premiere Of Netflix’s “Red Notice” at L.A. LIVE on November 03, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Johnson didn’t start his career with ambitions of being an actor. He began as a college football star before pursuing professional wrestling, a career at which his father and grandfather had excelled. Wrestling gave Johnson a chance to shine, and before too long, he was one of the biggest names in the WWE. However, he had set his sights on a show business career. In 2001, he made his acting debut in The Mummy Returns.

Over the years since, Johnson has appeared in dozens of films. But as some fans on Reddit recently pointed out, there doesn’t seem to be much variation in the characters he portrays. “I love The Rock, but he’s literally just The Rock in every role,” one fan wrote. Another noted, “I agree. He’s just the generic muscular guy just like Arnold Schwarzenegger was before him, except Arnie was in actually good movies.” While many seemed to agree that Johnson’s screen presence makes him a genuinely likable actor, most were united in believing that he doesn’t have much range. “He learned everything he knew about acting from watching Roger Moore play Bond!” one critic pointed out.

The Rock has made a name for himself as an action star

Fans on Reddit pointed to Johnson’s many roles in high-profile action films as proof of his limited range. Certainly, the wrestler-turned-actor has appeared in many action-adventure movies, including Hercules, San Andreas, Rampage, Jungle Cruise, the Fast & Furious films, and Red Notice. However, he’s also shown a flair for comedy. The Rock has acted in several comedic flicks such as Tooth Fairy, Game Plan, and Central Intelligence.

Johnson has enjoyed a stint in voice acting as well. Most notably, he voiced Maui in the 2016 Disney film Moana. Behind the cameras as well, Johnson has also expanded into behind-the-scenes work, launching his own production company in 2012.

What’s next for Dwayne’ The Rock’ Johnson?

Even if some fans believe that Johnson plays himself in every film, audiences still love it. They regularly go to the theater en masse to watch him beat the bad guys. Johnson’s latest project is a highly-anticipated one, with the star taking on the persona of Teth-Adam / Black Adam in the DC Comics film Black Adam. Johnson, who also acts as a producer on the film, has been attached to the project since 2014.

Black Adam is scheduled to be released in October 2022. With the film looking like a darker action project than anything Johnson has done in the past, fans might really get the opportunity to see the star flex his dramatic muscles.

