Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Wants to Be Megan Thee Stallion’s Pet

Grammy-winning rapper Megan Thee Stallion has earned many fans since her rise to stardom at the turn of the decade. Hollywood actor Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson counts himself as such a super fan that he would even be willing to be the “Savage” rapper’s pet.

Dwayne Johnson’s career

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson first became a household name in the 1990s as a professional wrestler with the WWE. As The Rock, Johnson headlined the most-bought professional wrestling pay-per-view program and was featured among the most-watched episodes of WWE’s flagship television series, Raw and SmackDown.

In the 2000s, Johnson launched his career as an actor. He eventually received top billing in blockbuster movies, including several Fast & Furious movies.

In recent years, Johnson has boasted the title of the highest-paid actor in Hollywood, pulling in a reported $87.5 million in 2020, according to Forbes.

Dwayne Johnson wants to be Megan’s pet

In August 2022, Johnson sat down with his DC League of Super-Pets co-star Kevin Hart to discuss the movie and much more.

At one point, Johnson and Hart are asked which celebrity they’d like to live with as their pet. Hart responded saying he’d want to be Denzel Washington’s furry friends, while Johnson quickly replied saying he’d want to be Megan Thee Stallion’s pet.

When asked why he chose the Houston-bred rapper, Johnson answered, “Oh, we don’t need to talk about that, okay?” while Hart burst out laughing.

Megan has several dogs — and a Snapchat show about them

Besides her music and her fiery onstage personality, Megan Thee Stallion is also known for her dogs. She has six in total: three French Bulldogs named 4oe, Dos, and Oneita; a Pit Bull named 5ive; a merle dog named Six; and a Cane Corso named X.

In 2022, Megan launched a Snapchat show, Off Thee Leash with Megan Thee Stallion, where she invites stars and their pets to her Hottie Ranch. There, she and her dogs compete in animal-centric challenges, and the celebs talk to her about their relationship with their fur babies.

For Megan, she knows the value that people place on their pets. Growing up in Houston, she even saw people caring for farm animals like pigs and horses.

“I was raised on the the South Side of Houston, so it was a completely different vibe compared to the Hottie Ranch,” Megan told Billboard. “It’s kind of similar, you might see someone riding a horse to the store. If you live in Texas you’ve definitely been on a ranch or on a farm before.”

As for her show, it’s fun for her to see how other people interact with their own pets. “I know the relationships I have with my babies, so it was just fun to watch the dynamic between my friends and their pets,” she said. “It’s just a special relationship that we have with our babies and you can feel it in each episode.”

