Dylan O’Brien Played Drums on Taylor Swift’s ‘Snow on the Beach’ (Thanks to a Wine Night at His House)

Taylor Swift had more fun creating Midnights than any other album. Part of the reason, she explained, was having her friends involved in the creative process. Lana Del Rey sang on “Snow on the Beach,” while Dylan O’Brien played the drums — even if he didn’t intend on playing.

Taylor Swift released ‘Midnights’ in 2022

NSAI Songwriter-Artist of the Decade honoree, Taylor Swift performs during NSAI 2022 Nashville Songwriter Awards | Terry Wyatt/Getty Images

After months of anticipation, fans met her at midnight. This production included “You’re on Your Own, Kid,” “Lavender Haze,” “Anti-Hero,” “Snow on the Beach,” and other original songs, most of which were co-produced by Jack Antonoff.

Swift enlisted the help of other friends to create Midnights. That includes the “All Too Well” short film star, O’Brien, who played drums on one track.

Dylan O’Brien played drums for Taylor Swift’s album ‘Midnights’

During an interview on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Swift discussed the relationship between art and suffering in music. Even if Midnights explores dark themes, the artist shared she had “more fun” creating the 2022 release than any other album she worked on.

That was primarily thanks to her friends’ involvement in the creative process. Swift featured the “genius” Lana Del Rey in “Snow on the Beach,” co-written and co-produced by Jack Antonoff. Dylan O’Brien even played drums for the original track.

“Dylan was actually in the studio with me and Jack,” Swift explained. “A lot of the time we would record at his place. And Dylan was just hanging out drinking wine with us and listening to stuff.”

“And he was just trying out the drum kit there, he wasn’t serious,” she said with a laugh. “But we were, as I said, we were drinking wine. And so, we were just sort of like, ‘oh we haven’t recorded the drums for this one yet, see if you want to,’ and he just played the drums on the song.”

After working on “All Too Well” with O’Brien, the songwriter explained, she became very close with the cast members. As a result, Antonoff and O’Brien also became close. O’Brien also appeared as the applauding audience in another Midnights track.

“Sometimes it just happens like that,” she added.

O’Brien is best known for his starring role in the Maze Runner, also acting in Teen Wolf, Love and Monsters, American Assassin, and other films and television shows. Stranger Things’ Sadie Sink also starred in the “All Too Well” short film.

Taylor Swift featured celebrities in the ‘Bejeweled’ music video

Other celebrity friends of Swift appeared in Midnights-related projects. That includes the “Bejeweled” music video, where the HAIM sisters acted as the evil stepsisters. (HAIM and Swift previously collaborated on “No Body No Crime” from evermore.)

Antonoff starred as the prince in this production, while Laura Dern acted as the wicked stepmother. Fans expect more Midnights music videos from the songwriter. Until then, Midnights is available on most major streaming platforms.

RELATED: Taylor Swift Feels ‘Very Overwhelmed’ (and ‘Soft and Fragile’) at the Fan Response to ‘Midnights’