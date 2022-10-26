Ed Sheeran’s 7 Most Iconic Music Videos

Ed Sheeran certainly has come a long way from sleeping on Jamie Foxx’s couch. Sheeran crashed with the Oscar-winning actor before recording his first album, +, which would soon become a worldwide sensation.

Ed Sheeran | Dave J Hogan/Getty Images

The album has now gone multi-platinum many times over, along with each of Sheeran’s succussive three albums, according to Warner Music Group. He is ranked fifth on the UK’s Official Charts for most number-one singles ever, has earned four Grammy Awards, and is the top-played radio artist in the world in 2022 with over 4 million plays, reports Rolling Stone.

Here’s a look at Sheeran’s most iconic music videos to date, though the list is likely to be added to extensively by the time the 31-year-old wonder is through.

7. “The A Team”

Sheeran’s 2010 song “The A Team” has over 350 million views. The popularity of this video is particularly noteworthy because it was Sheeran’s debut single from his first album, +, in 2011.

“The A Team” is a tragic account of a homeless sex worker with a drug addiction set to the sound of a traditional folk ballad. The result is haunting and launched Sheeran’s reputation as a serious singer-songwriter.

6. “Happier”

Depicting himself as a love-sick puppet, Sheeran took a creative risk with his 2018 music video for his song “Happier.” In the video, his puppet-likeness mourns the loss of his greatest love, indulging in drink and junk food while wishing her well in her healthier relationship.

5. “I Don’t Care”

The product of one of the mega-collaborations Sheeran has done throughout his career, “I Don’t Care,” sees Sheeran team up with Justin Bieber. The music video is hilarious, and watching two of the world’s biggest pop stars fully embrace the ridiculous (Sheeran appears in a panda costume, and Bieber bops around as a giant ear of corn, among other memorable get-ups) never gets old.

But the video also serves as an interesting statement about the lonely world of celebrities and how even pop stars want to goof off sometimes.

4. “Photograph”

Breaking into the billion-plus viewing realm, Sheeran’s 2015 song “Photograph” has been viewed 1.3 billion times, according to IMVDb. The song, which was released on the singer’s album titled x, is written in remembrance and honor of the love that built him, and Sheeran’s tribute is only fully realized by seeing the accompanying video.

Featuring real footage from his young years, “Photograph’s” music video shows how Sheeran was encouraged from a young age to embrace his love for music. It is a tear-jerker for sure, especially when, at the end of the video, Sheeran’s father is heard saying, “You’re at the top of the mountain,” and a grown Sheeran is seen onstage before thousands of fans.

3. “Perfect”

Sheeran’s “Perfect” was released on his 2017 album, ÷. It is a straightforward song about finding love, but the video brings a bit more to the story. After embarking on a ski trip with friends, viewers are quickly cued into the idea that Sheeran is in love with the only girl among the pack (played by Zoey Deutch).

Eventually, Sheeran works up the courage to tell her, and the video concludes with a happy ending. However, more so than the sweet story, it may be the swoon-worthy scenery that steals the show in this gorgeous video.

2. “Thinking Out Loud”

With over 3.5 billion views, Sheeran’s “Thinking Out Loud” is certainly a fan favorite. The song was released in 2014 and has been one of the singer’s biggest hits to date. The video features a dance that is at times playful and innocent yet is also intensely intimate and provocative.

And while the entire video is comprised solely of Sheeran and dancer Brittany Cherry, the pair’s dance tells the song’s story in a unique and beautiful way.

1. “Shape of You”

As Sheeran’s first number-one hit single in the US, “Shape of You” is likely the song Sheeran is best known for. The track scored Number One for 12 weeks in the US and 14 weeks in the UK and broke Billboard’s record for most weeks in the Hot 100’s Top 10.

And the music video for “Shape of You” is just as addicting as the song. In the video, Sheeran is training to be a boxer and falls in love with a ripped, bad-ass female boxer (played by Jennie Pegouskie). With Rocky-Balboa-style sequences mixed with romantic cuts, the video is truly different from other sexy songs.

RELATED: How Ed Sheeran Memorializes Special Nights With Empty Wine Bottles