Country star Kane Brown showed off his range by working with EDM producer Marshmello on the song “One Thing Right.” Surprisingly, Marshmello revealed he had some experience with country music. “One Thing Right” was one of the biggest songs of the year even though it barely reached the top 40.

Marshmello said Kane Brown’s ‘One Thing Right’ isn’t ‘nail-on-the-head country music’

Marshmello has collaborated with artists across genres. These include pop star Demi Lovato (“OK Not to Be OK”), rapper Lil Peep (“Spotlight”), alternative star Halsey (“Be Kind”), indie pop band Bastille (“Happier”), heavy metal band A Day to Remember (“Rescue Me”), and R&B singer Chris Brown (“Light Up”). During a 2021 interview with Forbes, Marshmello said his tastes were always eclectic.

“Growing up, I listened to … All the genres that I make I’ve listened to intently, I’ve listened to obsessively,” he recalled. “Each has their own phase in my life, but I pretty much go through all the genre phases every year. And they’re pretty obsessive. So when it comes to making hip-hop, or pop, or country, I know the elements because I listen to the music and I understand what I want to do.”

Marshmello said “One Thing Right” is not purely a country song. “Maybe if I do it like when I did the country song, it wasn’t nail-on-the-head country music, but it had country influences,” he said. “So being all over the place, I’m actually kind of thankful for.”

Marshmello and Kane Brown combined 3 different genres

“One Thing Right” is definitely all over the place. Brown’s vocals have his signature Southern twang and the lyrics are reminiscent of an outlaw country song. Despite this, the track has a rock riff and an EDM beat drop. Marshmello is many things, but he’s definitely not repetitive.

Marshmello was asked if he wanted to collaborate with any other artists. “The artist collaboration, there’s so many,” he replied. “I don’t want to just pick one out, but as far as genres, I would love to do every genre ideally, in some manner. I’m very melodically-driven, and every genre has different melodies that work.”

How ‘One Thing Right’ performed on the pop charts in the United States

“One Thing Right” reached No. 36 on the Billboard Hot 100, staying on the chart for 23 weeks. It was barely a top-40 single. However, it remained on the chart long enough to become one of the biggest hits of 2019. Billboard reports the tune was the 89th most popular track of that year in the United States.

Despite the success of “One Thing Right,” it has not appeared on any albums by either Brown or Marshmello. That feels like a big mistake! Hopefully, the tune will be included on a greatest hits album someday. Considering the song works so well and crossed over to pop radio, we can only hope the two artists decide to work together again.

Marshmello was obsessed with country music at one point and he went on to give the world one of the most popular country songs of 2019.