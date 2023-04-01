Edward Norton Considered Doing Something Other Than Acting Because of Award Shows

Actor Edward Norton has always been passionate about his performances, which has often shown through his work.

But although Norton appreciates the art of acting, there are times when he becomes discouraged with the film industry altogether. And perhaps he’s at his most displeased with Hollywood during the awards season.

Edward Norton goes through cycles thinking that acting is ‘ridiculous’

Edward Norton | Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Norton has been a pillar of the movie industry since his debut in the film Primal Fear. Since then, the actor has contributed decades’ worth of work to Hollywood, establishing himself a strong legacy of films. As is the case with other actors, his love of acting stems from the ability to walk in others’ shoes.

“It’s like having a secret key that let’s you into every room,” Norton once explained to Backstageol. “You get to sort of just drift like a traveler through all of these worlds of experience, meet different people… and telling stories – to me – is always fun. I get to learn new things.”

But even Norton experiences periods where he questions his profession. Norton once confided that he has a desire to influence the world in some shape or form. Occasionally, he doesn’t feel acting gives him the ability to touch lives the way he might like to.

“I go through cycles of thinking, ‘This is just f***ing ridiculous. Why am I spending my time doing this? I should be trying to engage in a much, much more direct way with the world,’” Norton said in a 2006 interview with Total Film. “I’ll definitely go through moments when I think, ‘Movies are such f***ing bulls*** – they’re so tangential, such a glancing way of getting at stuff, so self-indulgent.’ Partly I think I think that because the peripheral reality of celebrity culture comes in on me.”

Edward Norton considered quitting acting because of award shows

Norton couldn’t help express his distaste for the awards season in particular. The actor is no stranger to these rituals himself. He was nominated for a Best Supporting Actor Oscar for Primal Fear. He’s also had Oscar nominations for American History X and Birdman. Other award shows have recognized Norton for his work as well, including the Golden Globes and the BAFTAs.

Still, despite being in conversations for award shows, Norton doesn’t like what he believed the ceremonies represented.

“The award shows just f***ing rude me out. I get really, really down on the whole thing. I mean, I’m glad Capote, Syriana and Good Night, and Good Luck are being celebrated, but on the whole the thing that goes on between November and March is like an orgy. It’s out of control. It doesn’t speak well about the excesses that surround the business. It’s disgusting,” he said.

Because of this, there are some occasions where awards season puts Norton off of acting as a whole.

“It’s that totally disproportionate elevation of the artist and it’s gross. I don’t like the self-congratulatory, self-important behaviour I see. I start to go, ‘I should do something else,’” he said.

Edward Norton felt relieved when awards season ended

Given his outlook on the awards season, Norton often looks forward to when the campaigning for certain projects ceases.

“It’s a relief when all that ends,” Norton once said in an interview with IndieWire. “Not to sound cynical about it, but once a film gets channeled by the industry into that death grip of marketing via the springboard of the awards season, it’s this repetitive grind of promoting something that runs essentially from the end of the New York Film Festival to the end of February.”

The Fight Club star admitted he does feel a sense of pride every now and then when certain projects are recognized. But the pride gives way to dread the deeper the awards season goes.

“It’s not a very pleasant experience to feel good about the outcome of something and then start to feel this mortification — that it’s being talked about too much. You want to say, ‘Just let it be. Let people enjoy it,’” he explained.