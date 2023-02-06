You Either Love or Hate Shania Twain’s 2023 Grammys Red Carpet Look

Grammy Award-winning country music star Shania Twain showed up to the 2023 Grammy Awards wearing an eye-catching look from head to toe. The “Man! I Feel Like a Woman!” singer wore a long fire engine red hair, a spotted black and white suit, and a similarly-spotted fashion-forward ten-gallon hat, turning heads on the red carpet and online.

Shania Twain | Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Shania Twain is a five-time Grammy Award winner

Shania Twain won her first Grammy Award for Best Country Album back in 1996 for her sophomore LP The Woman in Me. In 1999, her hit single “You’re Still the One” won two Grammy Awards for Best Female Country Vocal Performance and Best Country Song. The following year, she won the same two awards: Best Female Country Vocal Performance for “Man! I Feel Like a Woman!” and Best Country Song for “Come On Over.”

In total, Twain has been nominated for Grammy Awards 18 times throughout her career. Her Grammy wins coincided with her massive explosion of success in the late 1990s and early 2000s, when she earned Diamond certification for three albums back to back and set the record for the most albums sold by a female artist of all time.

Shania Twain’s red carpet look was designed by Harry Styles’ go-to designer, Harris Reed

At the Grammy Awards red carpet, Twain wore a sequined cow print-esque suit and hat designed by Harris Reed. Reed has been tapped by celebrities such as Harry Styles in the past two create looks. “I knew I was going to be wearing black and white and I wanted to have a bit of color,” she said of her look on the red carpet.

The look was polarizing on social media, with some likening the outfit to Cruella DeVil from 101 Dalmations or Jessie from Toy Story. “Man, I feel like Cruella DeVil!,” one user wrote. “ShaniaTwain stole Harry Potter’s sorting hat, and it insisted she dress as a CruellaDeVil impersonator with a faux Dalmation coat,” another wrote.

Others, however, praised the out-of-the-box look from the “That Don’t Impress Me Much” singer.

“Some people will say that outfit don’t impress them much, but if Shania Twain wakes up and says ‘Man I feel like wearing a red wig and giant hat to the Grammys’ she can do that ’cause she’s Shania Twain,” one said.

Shania Twain just released a new album titled ‘Queen of Me’

In 2023, Twain returned to music with her sixth studio album, Queen of Me. The album’s release was preceded by the singles “Waking Up Dreaming” and “Giddy Up!” and will be supported by a tour across North America and the UK throughout most of 2023. When speaking to Hoda Kotb on the Making Space podcast about the record, she said that it’s her way of claiming her strength at 57 years old and at this point in her career.

“I’m feeling quite liberated in so many ways,” Twain said. “I’m feeling positive and optimistic, but still at the same time unapologetic. I don’t feel like I need to explain myself as much as probably ever in my life. But I feel very responsible, still. The Queen of Me title for the album couldn’t be more fitting for where I’m at in my own mind.”