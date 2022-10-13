Elizabeth Olsen Is ‘Up to Date’ on ‘House of the Dragon,’ Addresses Rumors She’s Been Cast in It

House of the Dragon boasts a large, impressive cast that’s constantly changing, and the Game of Thrones prequel will likely keep adding talent into season 2. Perhaps that’s why rumors are surfacing about well-known stars joining the HBO series. Recently, whispers about Wanda Maximoff actor Elizabeth Olsen joining House of the Dragon cropped up online. As it turns out, Olsen is a fan of the Game of Thrones spinoff — but that doesn’t mean she’s been cast in it.

Rumors that Elizabeth Olsen was cast in ‘House of the Dragon’ recently surfaced

It’s always exciting to see our favorite actors cast in well-known films and series, and House of the Dragon fans were delighted by rumors that Elizabeth Olsen and Henry Cavill might be signing on for the prequel.

Such speculation made the rounds online, with multiple fan sites and Twitter users suggesting that Olsen was in talks for House of the Dragon Season 2. However, the actor herself just recently learned about the rumors. She addressed them while promoting Variety‘s Power of Women issue. And although Olsen remains a big Game of Thrones fan, she denied any involvement in the HBO prequel.

Elizabeth Olsen addresses rumors about ‘Game of Thrones’ prequel

During an interview with Variety, Elizabeth Olsen learned of the rumors that she’d been cast in House of the Dragon. She revealed she wasn’t aware of them, but she is watching the Game of Thrones prequel.

“No, I haven’t seen that rumor!” Olsen admitted. “But I’m up to date on House of the Dragon.”

She went on to express her surprise that the speculation centered specifically on her and Henry Cavill. Apparently, she’s never even met the actor, who is best known for his roles in the DCEU and The Witcher.

“Also, how random,” Olsen mused. “Why him? Why me? I can’t even think of how random that is. I don’t even know that guy, either!”

But even if Olsen hasn’t been approached about House of the Dragon, she doesn’t seem closed off to joining the fantasy franchise. As such, fans could still see her in Westeros one day.

The Marvel star seems open to joining ‘House of the Dragon’

Elizabeth Olsen may not be in talks for House of the Dragon Season 2, but she seems open to joining the fantasy franchise. In fact, she even auditioned for the role of Daenerys Targaryen years ago.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight on the red carpet for Variety’s Power of Women issue, Olsen shot down the rumors a second time. But when asked whether she’d consider joining the show, she remained open-minded about it.

“Sure,” Olsen said. “Anything that’s worth telling, that’s a good story, that’s innovative, that’s great characters. Yeah. Sure.”

House of the Dragon checks all those boxes, so perhaps all hope isn’t lost. Of course, we’ll have to wait and see which stars get cast in the future.

In the meantime, viewers can continue speculating — and enjoying the performances already taking place in HBO’s House of the Dragon.

