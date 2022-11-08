Elizabeth Olsen Once Shared Her 1 Pet Peeve About Working With Certain Actors

Elizabeth Olsen has collaborated with many stars during her long career in Hollywood. But there’s one habit displayed by certain actors that Olsen doesn’t have much patience for.

Elizabeth Olsen once retired from acting when she was just 10 years old

Olsen is no stranger to the entertainment industry. She’s been exposed to it from a young age thanks to her well-known sisters May-Kate and Ashley Olsen being in the business. But the fame Olsen’s two sisters acquired from their Full House years actually discouraged the youngest Olsen from following a similar path. Although Olsen still maintained her passion for the art, she didn’t set out to become a child star after her sisters’ experience.

“I knew I wanted to be an actor, but I also didn’t want to start working when I was under 18. These days, my sisters are mainly an inspiration as business people, and whenever I feel like I’m ready to package some project of my own, they’ll probably be the first people I’ll talk to for advice,” Olsen once said in an interview with The Guardian.

Olsen even had even considered retiring from acting at the age of 10. She thought she might have been better off looking at acting as just something to do for fun.

“My parents made me write down a pros and cons list. And the cons just piled up. So I figured I’d keep acting as a hobby until I was older. Because I felt that pressure, and that people would say, ‘Oh, that’s nepotism.’ I decided that as long as I felt confident and worked hard for it, instead of having it handed to me, no one could take that away from me,” she said.

Elizabeth Olsen’s pet peeve about other actors

There are many things that Olsen enjoys about acting. But working with celebrities who made movies all about them wasn’t one of them. In 2013, Olsen took the time to express her feelings about these types of actors in an interview.

“Sometimes, I can’t stand the bulls*** of actors,” she once opened up to Dazed & Confused. “You know where they’re more interested in ‘getting in the zone’ than they are about showing up and doing their job and remembering that film is a group activity. When you’re an actor, it’s not about you, it’s about a team.”

Teamwork is an important concept for Olsen, and is one of the features of acting that’s attracted her to movies in the first place.

“I’m obsessed with teams. When I was in sixth grade, I realized that mine and my siblings’ first initials spelled the word TEAM. T-rent, E-Lizabth, A-shley, and M-ary Kate. So I bought us all little trinkets that said TEAM, so we could always remember that,” Olsen said. “All these weird people that probably shouldn’t ever be in a room together, who have to work together and get one thing done…it’s the best.”

The movie that made Elizabeth Olsen care about acting again

At one point in time, Olsen found herself becoming complacent with acting as a whole. She took easy film roles just because they’d happened to come her way.

“If I was available and there was a job offer and the character seemed like something I hadn’t done yet, I would say yes — that’s all it took,” she said in an interview with Variety. “I was doing what I knew would get me a pass, but I wasn’t trying to go beyond that.”

This all changed after she starred in and produced the Facebook series Sorry for Your Loss. Olsen played a widow in the acclaimed series grappling with the grief of losing a loved one. It was a part that revitalized her passion for acting.

“I just cared so much,” Olsen said. “And it feels really good to care a lot.”

It also reinforced Olsen’s idea of an ideal work environment when it came to acting

“I certainly have a philosophy about how I want people around me at work to feel, from a leadership standpoint,” she added.

