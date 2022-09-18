Elon Musk’s House Cost Him Just $45,000: ‘It’s Very Small’

Elon Musk has a stunning net worth, but he lives in a “very small” home. Though he once had an impressive real estate portfolio, he reportedly sold it off and prefers to live in a three-bedroom house in Texas.

Read on to find out what Musk finds appealing about the house, what his rich friends think of it, and why some of his neighbors in the village don’t appreciate what he’s doing there.

Elon Musk’s vow to ‘own no house’ led him to sell off $100 million in real estate

In 2020, Musk tweeted that he was selling off his real estate portfolio, worth a reported $100 million. He vowed on Twitter to “own no house” (per Business Insider).

Before that, he had at least seven houses, including six homes in Bel-Air, according to Business Insider. He bought one impressive mansion for $17 million in 2012 and reportedly sold the home in June 2020 for $29 million. The colonial-style home features seven bedrooms, multiple wings, a two-story library, and a swimming pool and tennis court.

After purchasing that mansion, Musk also bought a smaller house on the same street. The three-bedroom ranch-style home once belonged to Gene Wilder. Musk used that residence, worth approximately $6.75 million, as a school for his children.

Elon Musk’s small house only cost ‘like $45,000 or something’

Musk reported that his main home is a three-bedroom house in Boca Chica, Texas, near his SpaceX facility, which the company reportedly owns. It’s so close he could walk to work, where he oversees the building of rockets. It used to be a two-bedroom, but he converted the garage into a third.

“It cost like $45,000 or something,” he said on the Full Send podcast, noting the house is “very small.”

According to Forbes, musk is worth more than $270 billion and is the wealthiest person in the world. But he doesn’t mind living in a small space (per CBS News). “Friends of mine come, and they can’t believe I’m staying in this house,” he shared, adding he prefers to be there alone. “If I’m there by myself, it’s fine.”

CBS News noted that Musk is reportedly spending part of his time in a friend’s multi-million dollar mansion in Austin.

Elon Musk’s move to Texas doesn’t sit well with everyone

According to a report from The Wall Street Journal, not everyone in Boca Chica is glad Musk chose the town to settle in. Residents of the village complained that he pestered them about buying properties and claimed employees from his company stole from and slept in vacant homes.

Some villagers held out on his initial offers to buy their homes, and the holdouts reported they were being mistreated. “SpaceX bullied us from the beginning,” one said to the WSJ. “SpaceX employees did what they wanted.”

Musk tweeted about “creating the city of Starbase, Texas,” suggesting a plan to incorporate the town and build a city. The Wall Street Journal noted that more than 200 residents would need to live in the village to achieve incorporation, and as of 2021, there were about 14 people not linked to SpaceX residing there.

