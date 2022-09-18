Elton John Doesn’t Love Singing 1 ‘Guilty Pleasure’ Song of His

Elton John is not only one of the world’s greatest entertainers but also a pop culture icon. A force in music since the early ’70s, John has been working since he was a young artist, releasing hit tunes and entertaining audiences worldwide. At 75, the music legend still sells out stadiums. Over the years, the artist has opened up about how much he loves singing for fans, but he revealed in a now-notorious press conference that he’s grown tired of performing one tune.

‘Crocodile Rock’ came out in 1972

In 1972, Elton John was still a rising star in the rock music scene. However, by the end of the year, with the release of “Crocodile Rock,” he would cement his status as a superstar. The song — off his 1973 album, Don’t Shoot Me I’m Only the Piano Player — earned almost immediate acclaim. It became John’s first U.S. number-one single, reaching the top spot in February 1973, Billboard reports.

“Crocodile Rock” features John singing parts in a falsetto voice, accompanied by a glam-rock backing track. The lyrics tell the story of a group of young people discovering their independence with the help of the music of the early rock ‘n’ roll era.

What did Elton John say about ‘Crocodile Rock’?

Although Elton John appreciates the longevity he’s enjoyed in his career, he doesn’t necessarily like singing every song in his catalog.

“There are certain songs that you think, ‘Ugh, I gotta f***in’ sing that one again!'” he admitted during a 2018 press conference (via ABC).

“Crocodile Rock” is one such song.

“But the audience loves it, and, y’know, it’s a guilty pleasure, as they say.”

That year, John also announced his farewell tour.

“I’m looking forward to starting it because it’s going to be such a great production. And I’m looking forward to finishing it so I can spend time with my boys,” John told CBS This Morning in 2018.

Although the COVID-19 pandemic sidelined the tour in 2020, the Rocketman is back on the road and playing sold-out shows to fans who love singing along with his iconic hits.

Elton John opened up about 1 of his favorite songs

Though Elton John no longer enjoys singing “Crocodile Rock,” he has never lost his fondness for performing his 1970 hit “Your Song.”

“I’ve sung that song practically, I’m sure, every performance I’ve ever made, and it’s never gotten old,” he told CBS This Morning.

“Your Song” is among John’s most memorable songs and the first hit that solidified his longtime songwriting partnership with lyricist Bernie Taupin.

The simple, sincere lyrics and lovely melody of “Your Song” could be why John loves singing it so much. Over the years, various artists have covered “Your Song,” including Lady Gaga and Ewan McGregor. It has taken on a life of its own, and to many fans, it’s one of the all-time greatest songs.

Fans can catch Elton John performing that song and more during the last stretch of his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour, which will wrap up in 2023.

