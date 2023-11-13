Elton John co-wrote one of Ringo Starr's biggest songs with another classic rock legend. John’s co-writer said it reminded him of one of The Beatles' most famous tracks.

Elton John wanted 1 of Ringo Starr’s songs to have ‘very Ringo-type lyrics’

John wrote many of his most famous tunes with lyricist Bernie Taupin, including “Your Song,” “Bennie and the Jets,” and “Candle in the Wind.” During a 1974 interview with Rolling Stone, John discussed working on a song with Taupin for a former Beatle.

“We’ve also written a song for Ringo, ‘Snookeroo,'” he said. “He said, ‘Listen, make it nice and commercial,’ so we did. Bernie wrote really simple lyrics, very Ringo-type lyrics, and I tried to write a simple sort of melody to it. And I play piano on it.”

Taupin explained his feelings about the tune. “It’s a simple, biographical thing: ‘I was born in a Northern town’ … like that,” he said. “Just that bit got me humming ‘Yellow Submarine.'”

Elton John met John Lennon during the same era

John recalled meeting John Lennon around the same time. “I met him last year in Los Angeles when he was doing the Phil Spector sessions,” he remembered. “[Actor] Tony King introduced me. He’s probably the first big star who I instantly fell in love with. It usually takes me about six or seven meetings with someone ’cause I’m very withdrawn. But he’s so easy to get on with.

“The first time we met, we got a Mercedes limousine, and we were driving down past the Roxy [Theater], and The Dramatics were there, and everyone’s really dressed up to the hilt to go in,” the “I Guess That’s Why They Call It the Blues” singer added. The two stars tried to get into the Roxy but they were not able to do so because it was full.

How Ringo Starr’s ‘Snookeroo’ performed in the United States and the United Kingdom

After it was released as a single alongside “No No Song,” “Snookeroo” became one of Ringo’s biggest tunes. The two songs climbed to No. 3 on the Billboard Hot 100, staying on the chart for 14 weeks. “No No Song” and “Snookeroo” appeared on the record Goodnight Vienna. That record hit No. 8 on the Billboard 200 and remained on the chart for 25 weeks Other than the record Ringo, Goodnight Vienna was the singer’s most popular album in the United States.

According to The Official Charts Company, “No No Song” and “Snookeroo” did not chart in the United Kingdom. On the other hand, Goodnight Vienna reached No. 30 in the U.K. and spent two weeks on the chart. It is surprising that the album and its songs were so much more popular in the U.S. than they were in the U.K.

“Snookeroo” is a fun novelty song and it wouldn’t be the same without the “Cold Heart” singer and his regular collaborator.