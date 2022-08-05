Elvis Was ‘Always Dressed up,’ Even at Home, Priscilla Presley Says

One of the most iconic rock stars of all time, Elvis Presley is probably the most impersonated man on the planet. With a unique look that is all his own, Presley’s signature clothing items include white sequined jumpsuits, all-black leather, and of course, the stunning pink rockabilly suit that he wore early on in his career. Presley wasn’t just dedicated to maintaining his look onstage – according to a recent video interview with Priscilla Presley, the rocker’s ex-wife, Elvis kept a polished image even at home, with lounge outfits that often included items such as perfectly-tailored pants.

What did Priscilla Presley say about how Elvis preferred to be ‘dressed up’?

Priscilla Presley and Elvis Presley in Hawaii, California | Magma Agency/WireImage via Getty Images

In an all-new video interview with Vogue on YouTube, Priscilla Presley opened up about her life in looks – and in the process, she dished about how her then-husband, Elvis Presley, crafted his signature style. The actor and model pointed out a picture of the couple relaxing on the couch, with Elvis Presley rocking an understated tailored jacket and coordinating trouser pants and his wife wearing a matching blue and yellow pantsuit. As Presley described, “We’re in Palm Springs, right after the wedding. We always dressed up.”

Presley went on to describe the singer’s preferences, revealing, “Elvis never liked that feeling or look as being too relaxed. Look, this was his natural outfit that he would wear at the house, either in LA or here in Palm Springs.”

Priscilla Presley noted that Elvis never liked for the couple to be too ‘relaxed’ with each other

After describing how her husband preferred to always look polished, Priscilla Presley went on to note that they had some very specific standards in their relationship regarding how to present themselves, even in the privacy of their own home. “He always dressed and liked to dress up,” Presley said. “And so did I. Elvis had this idea that, always looking good for each other, always making sure that that never lapsed. The fact is we cared for each other, loved each other, had fun with each other, but never to get so relaxed that it was kind of sloppy, kind of like, I don’t know.”

Elvis Presley remains a style icon to this day

While Elvis Presley’s reign as the king of rock and roll lasted for over two decades, his life was cut short when he died due to heart complications at the age of 42. To this day, Presley is one of the biggest influences in the music industry. Interestingly, his influence also extends to the fashion space, with top designers still taking cues from some of Presley’s most iconic looks.

A 2020 report from Esquire breaks down Presley’s influence on fashion and popular culture, citing his pompadour and flashy suits as prime examples of looks that are widely emulated today. Lesser-known is Presley’s effect on gender-bending fashion, with the singer opting for colors that many more traditional male artists wouldn’t wear – such as pink and loud floral ensembles. “The flamboyance of Elvis’ stage wear liberated men to wear clothes that were more outrageous than they had worn since the 19th century,” Savile Row tailor and stylist Edward Sexton told the publication. Through all of Presley’s many ups and downs – including his notorious last days, when he was often seen looking less-than-healthy, he remained utterly himself. To many rock and roll fans worldwide, Presley is the greatest star to ever walk the walk, a beloved figure who set the standard in music and fashion.

